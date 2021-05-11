Desi CEO Wants His Employees to ‘Kill’ Work-related Chats Post 6 PM, Wins Twitter's Respect

Striking a clear balance between your personal and professional life is very important for your well-being. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we faced a new challenge in this arena. The clear distinction of personal and professional spaces got blurred out as we moved to the work from home setup. While it started off as a positive change and gave us the comfort of working from a space safe in the pandemic, things soon got difficult. People complained that the workload in the WFH setup was overburdening and it took a toll on their mental wellbeing.

This change hasn’t been easy for the companies too as they struggle to finds ways of maintaining a balance of workload. In a bid to help its employees strike balance and distinction between professional and professional lives, financial services company Zerodha has decided to kill its work-related chats post 6 PM and holidays. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath put out a tweet stating the decision taken by the company. He hopes that this decision will reduce employees’ workload and help them not feel ‘burned out’ and ‘brain fried’.

In his tweet thread, Kamath also emphasized that multitasking ‘hurts’ could even damage the brain which is why they have taken this decision to cut the load.

At Zerodha, we have just killed all work-related chats post 6 pm & holidays. Also trying to get as many conversations to be asynchronous, moving them from chat to our internal instance of @discourse. Curious to see if this helps reduce the feeling of burnt out & brain fried. 1/2— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 6, 2021

Kamath’s decision was received with appreciation from the netizens who urged other companies to take a cue from this decision and think about similar steps to cut workload and stress of employees. Check out some of the reactions to Kamath’s tweet.

Great Initiative… PRIVATE BANKS … SEE AND LEARN….I Have been part of the banking culture in one of the top private sector banks and the culture is horrendous to say the least. https://t.co/4bLugW1hEk— Ankit Mishra (@AnkitMi58041123) May 8, 2021

Brain fried is the new terminology due to #WFH Now being grateful for the weekends and short morning cycles. https://t.co/1akslkdOkZ— Sajil Meledath (@SajilMeledath) May 8, 2021

Imagine being offline at 6pm and completely free to spend time doing our own things https://t.co/2lywixx2I8— Pramod7 (@pramod7) May 7, 2021

Can more people understand just how important this is. https://t.co/cDmepwHPCJ— Vaishnavi Deepak (@KindaVaisWoman) May 7, 2021

More bosses around the world need to have this kind of empathy and common sense. But then, @Nithin0dha has always been a contrarian. #WorkLifeBalance https://t.co/DlnYKoJ6nf— Venkatesh Hariharan (@VenkyHariharan) May 7, 2021

Good to see how different companies are taking different approaches. Couple of days back there was an email in the company I work for asking us (India based employees) to decline meetings, during first 2 weeks of May, that are not critical or important for business continuity. https://t.co/7JPpgAdrAb— unmanagedbean (@unmanagedbean) May 7, 2021

Many believe that even in the post-pandemic world, it will take time for the world to return to fully working from the office. Many companies including Google and Microsoft have said that will be soon shifting to a hybrid setup that will involve some employees coming to offices while others will work from home.

