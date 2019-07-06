Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

'Desi' Cinderella: Indian Netizen Has Fitting Response to Racist Outrage Against Black Mermaid

Though Disney has stood firm, the reactions to Halle Bailey's lead role in The Little Mermaid has garnered severe racist backlash and a hashtag #NotMyAriel trended specifically by these disgruntled netizens.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
'Desi' Cinderella: Indian Netizen Has Fitting Response to Racist Outrage Against Black Mermaid
Image credit: Twitter
If you haven't been living under a rock, surely you must have seen the debate currently surrounding the character of Disney's Little Mermaid Ariel.

All hell broke loose recently after Disney announced that it will be casting 19-year-old Halley Bailey, one part of the Disney's musical duo Chloe x Halle. Many sections of Twitter exploded with outrage agsint the 'Black Barbie", whom many claimed was historically written too be fair-skinned with blue eyes. Many pointed out the alleged irony of the fact that white people would not be considered for roles like Alladin whereas a black girl could just swoop in and play a white girl character.

Though the makers have stood firm, the reactions to Halle's mermaid ha have been racist and colorist to say the least. The hashtag #NotMyAriel trended specifically due to these disgruntled netizens.

In fact, some people even tried to use SCIENCE to prove how mermaids could not be black. Again, this is about fictional fish-women who do not exist beyond mythology or fairy tales.

One such troll tried to justify his tirade against black mermaid by comparing it to the travesty it would be to have an Indian Cinderalla. The point was that a mermaid was as white as Cinderella and that there was no chance for these characters to be acceptable as otherwise.

This comment did not go down very well with Indians and one Indian Tweeple decided to teach the troll a lesson. Responding to the Cinderella jibe, Twitter user Arshad Wahid wrote that there was no story more apt for Desi adaptation as Cinderella.

"Cinderella is the story of a girl who lives with judgy relatives, has a curfew and sneaks out at night, falls in love with a dude during a song and dance sequence and has to return home and pretend like nothing ever happened," Wahid wrote. "If this isn’t a desi story, I don’t know what is."

The tweet has over 25,000 likes and over six thousand retweets.

While the racist outrage against black mermaid has entered Day 3, many on Twitter have also tried to make sense.

Meanwhile, Bailey is still on to play the live-action mermaid and will be joining actor Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina. Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to play the character of Ursula.

