Desi Couple Dancing to Tunes of Popular Haryanvi Song Goes Viral, Netizens React

Apart from food and dressing-up, Indian marriages are also loved for grooving to desi songs. Right from the haldi and mehndi ceremony to sangeet and cocktail party, dancing to wedding songs is a common thing across these celebrations. An ideal Indian wedding is simply incomplete without ‘nach gana’ and baratis never get tired even after dancing for hours. Over the years, dance performances from the bride and bridegroom’s side have also come in trend. Usually, the siblings, friends, and families prepare performances for the special day. In some weddings, you must have also seen the bride and bridegroom shaking a leg, but we assure you nothing can match this couple.

Dressed respectively in golden-cream sherwani and red bridal lehenga-choli, the groom and bride are seen dancing to the popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali. It has been shared on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other social media platforms. The guests in the wedding could not resist from cheering and whistling for the couple.

However, it is not clear whether the video is new or has been picked up from the past. Recently, a lot of wedding content has been bagging headlines. It is evident that people are definitely missing the weddings season due to the high possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest wedding content to go viral was the mother who jumped onto the stage and thrashed his son with slippers. The viral video was from Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The groom’s mother was angry because he married a girl from another cast.

And how can we forget the South Indian bride, who surrounded herself with gol gappas. The viral video showcased the woman dressed in bridal jewellery and wedding attire. She was seen surrounded by golgappas as her plate was full of golgappas. In the video, a member of the house is seen placing a ‘gol gappa crown’ on her head.

