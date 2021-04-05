Desi Couple Married for 72 Years Shares Secret to Happy Life, Viral Video Leaves Internet Feeling Fuzzy

In times where relationships have become fragile and finding the ‘right’ partner has become so much difficult, a story of 72 years of marriage may seem like a fairytale. The Instagram Page named Humans of Bombay, which is known, for sharing heartwarming stories posted video of an Indian couple who have been married for over 72 years now. The 101-year-old husband and 90-year-old wife shared the secret behind their successful marriage of over seven decades and also gave tips to young people who are in love.

The clip will instantly light up your mood even if you are having a dull day and leave you smiling ear to ear. The video features ‘Itni Si Khushi’ song from Barfi in the background and it is surely the cutest thing that you will see on the internet today.

Sharing the video, The Humans of Bombay Page wrote, “What makes it work?—72 years and counting, this couple spills their secrets!”

The couple suggests to sharing at least one meal of the day with their partners and hold each other’s hand no matter what. While the differences between individuals may hamper the relationship, it’s always important to let go of things and say sorry first, the couple advises. Also, no matter what the couple should never forget their promise of being together always.

Take a look:

Looking at the video we realize that the simplest of acts that one can do for their partners are actually that matter and everything else is secondary.

The video was received with a lot of love and has got over 3 lakhs like already. People also poured their heart out in commenting on the video. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “The way dadii helped dadu raise his hand !! Yaar end of the day we all need someone like this! All good wishes to them !!!”

Social media sensation Dolly Singh also commented on the video ad wrote “Oh my god why am I cryinggggg”

The comments section of the video was flooded with reactions and comments for the lovely couple.

The elderly couple also has their Instagram page named the ederly grandparents where they share their pictures and video and in case you were bowled over by their cuteness you can follow them there.