Desi Couple Uses Forklift to 'Fly' Over a Car During Pre-Wedding Shoot, Video Goes Viral

Photoshoots have become an integral part of a wedding ceremony. Sometimes couples opt for the strangest ways to document the special moment of their life. Recently, a wedding photoshoot of an Indian couple has been going viral on social media platforms for its out-of-the-box idea. In the now-viral footage, the bride and groom are seen riding a motorcycle, which suddenly takes off from the ground and flies over an SUV before landing safely. The bike can be seen harnessed to the crane during the stunt, ensuring that necessary all arrangements had been made for the safety of the couple.

“Pre-wedding shoots – I’m getting this,” read the caption posted with the video on Twitter.

Watch the viral video below.

pre-wedding shoots – i’m getting this pic.twitter.com/Ynwf7Kxr6a — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) October 27, 2022

The video has garnered over 911k views along with tons of reactions from Twitter users. One of them jokingly suggested that he would not get married if did not have a similar pre-wedding shoot. “If not this, ain’t getting married,” the comment read. Another user wrote, “Yahi wala photographer chahiye apni shaadi me,” which translates to, ‘I need this photographer for my wedding’.

A third user wrote, “I am literally speechless after watching this video. The guts they have to do this, amazing”.

“As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now,” read another comment.

Check out a few more comments below.

As if weddings are their chance as a debut in Bollywood! They absolutely act like movie stars.. dresses or makeup or decor or pics or photo shoot or dances. Is it too much Bollywood in our heads or we are making weddings too silly as movies now — sonal sharma (@sonal20112) October 27, 2022

typical Indian movie scene — Priya (@pkjasmine2) October 27, 2022

@MharolkarAshwin bhay they having more budget than average marathi film 😢🙏 — JayK (@JordanKumarr) October 27, 2022

This or nothing 🤧 — मीनाक्षी 🌸 (@qwerty_who_) October 27, 2022

What do you think of the video?

This isn’t the first time a pre-wedding photoshoot has gone viral. Previously, photos of a bride walking and posing on a pothole-filled road had created a stir on the internet.

The bride, dressed in a beautiful red saree can be seen walking on a pothole-riddled road in the viral photos. The photoshoot also highlighted the pothole issue.

