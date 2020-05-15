BUZZ

1-MIN READ

'Desi Cowboy': This Harvard Student is Acing Hindi and Punjabi Rap Songs on Insta

An Instagrammer is giving touch competition to desi hip hop stars | Image credit: Instagram





  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
The internet is full of hidden gems. And one such recently discovered gem is a cryptic yet extremely wholesome Instagram account by the name of "The Desi Cowboy". The novelty of his account? It's run by a white boy who has a penchant for desi pop songs.

And we must admit, he is acing it.

The boy, who has kept his identity anonymous, claims to be a Harvard student, batch of 2020. While educational institutions around the world, including Harvard, remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems this student has fun and nearly productive way to pass his time and gain some followers from the other side of the world.

The account is full of posts by the boy singing Hindi and Punjabi hip-hop and rap songs, right from Honey Singh's 2012 hit song "Brown Rang" to the more recent "Apna Time Ayega" from Ranveer Singh's 2019 film Gully Boy. He has even performed popular tracks like "Dill Lutteya" by Jazzy B and "Amplifier" by Imran Khan.


In the posts, he fluently sings both Hindi and Punjabi songs, and the performances how now started getting thousands of views. In just nine posts in seven days, The Desi Cowboy has gained quite the following with viewers calling him "genius" and praising his talent. He has even been getting marriage proposals from desi users.

Indian hip-hoppers may take note!

