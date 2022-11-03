Desi Cricket Fan Asks 'Varsha' to Unblock Him on Hindi TV Channel, Video Goes Viral

A hilarious video has surfaced on the internet and netizens just cant help but have a laugh riot. Uploaded by Twitter user Prithvi, the video is a part of a news segment from an Indian news channel. The video features a panel, which aslo includes Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. In the video, the anchor can be seen trying to communicate with the reporter who is reporting live from Australia, after the match. However, the funny part begins when a crowd surrounds the reporter and asks him to spread a hilarious message.

In the video, the reporter is asked to request a girl named Varsha to unblock a person who is standing right next to him. The man, who has not been identified, looks into the camera and says that he has been blocked from the last four years by a girl named Varsha. He further urges the reporter to ask the girl to unblock him. This is when the reporter can be heard saying, “Varsha, unblock kardo.”

Amid all of this, the anchor can be seen constantly asking the reporter if she is audible but he does not respond, rather keeps talking to the crowd. Have a look:

Unblock kardo Varshaa please pic.twitter.com/Kh2ObDfn1A — Prithvi (@Puneite_) November 3, 2022

Since uplaoded, the video has garnered over 50K views. “Notwithstanding that this would be cringe even if they were an actual couple, if she has blocked him for 8 years, then she is definitely not his girlfriend. No respect for privacy. Absolutely irresponsible behaviour from the reporter. Live editors should have cut off the feed,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is embarrassing and Idk why they are allowing this on national television. The look on the lady’s face says it all while this was going on.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a panelist on a live TV debate on Republic Bangla channel broke into a dance after it appeared that she could not get a chance to speak. The panelist in question is environmental activist Roshni Ali, who was speaking on the channel during a debate on firecracker ban on Diwali. The segment called ‘Anirbaner Agnibaan’ last year saw a heated debate break out over the matter, where Ali, not being given a chance to speak amid the ruckus, broke out into sudden dance moves. The old clip is now going viral on Twitter. Ali had last year filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court, seeking a ban on firecrackers amidst the pandemic, Times of India had reported. In the video, she can be seen making a case for a ban on firecrackers before the debate grows heated.

