5-MIN READ

Desi Cricket Fans Find Solace in Lockdown by Reliving 2011 World Cup Glory

AFP image.

On this day, that year, Dhoni launched Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-long wait.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 12:28 PM IST
"Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the world cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room. And it’s an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals."

You Remember.

April 2, 2011: Nine years ago, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On this day, Dhoni launched Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-long wait and helped his team lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was also batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's first World Cup victory. It was a special night for desi fans and cricketers alike.

On Thursday, desi fans who are in a coronavirus lockdown, relived their favourite memories from the historic night.

India lost the toss and Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara chose to bat first. His complimented his call when he (48) along with Mahela Jayawardene's glorious ton (103 off 88) guided the visiting team to a competitive score of 274/6 on the board.

Notably, no team had scored as much to chase down a total in a World Cup final. In fact, only once had anyone chased more than 133 till then.

Adding salt to the wounds, India had a disastrous start.

It took only two deliveries for Lasith Malinga to send Virender Sehwag packing with a plumb leg-before. Malinga then hunted down Sachin Tendulkar with an inside edge pouched safely by Sangakkara.

India was reeling at 31/2.

But Gautam Gambhir had other plans who arrived at the scene and saved the sinking ship. Gambhir went on to score 97 (122). The baton was then passed on to Dhoni, who hadn't had a good run with the bat in the tournament so far.

But Dhoni, considered one of the best finishers in the world cricket, stood his ground strong and helped India cross the finishing line by six wickets and 10 balls remaining.

He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stylish 91 (79) while Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Series trophy for his all-around performance - 362 runs and 15 wickets.

You can relive the big night in detail here.

