Desi Cricket Fans Find Solace in Lockdown by Reliving 2011 World Cup Glory

"Dhoni finishes off in style, it’s a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lifts the world cup after 28 years. The party has started in the dressing room. And it’s an Indian captain, who has been absolutely magnificent on the night of the finals."

You Remember.

April 2, 2011: Nine years ago, a fairytale was scripted by Gautam Gambhir and Team India's then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On this day, Dhoni launched Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara for a towering six over the long-on to end India's 28-year-long wait and helped his team lift the World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was also batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar's first World Cup victory. It was a special night for desi fans and cricketers alike.

On Thursday, desi fans who are in a coronavirus lockdown, relived their favourite memories from the historic night.

Sachin's - DREAM

Yuvi's - SACRIFICE

Sehwag's - DESTRUCTION

Gambhir's - HEROICS

Zaheer's - HARDWORK

Dhoni's - FINISHING



Gave us the Beautiful Moment

#9YearsOf2011WC#worldcup2011 #Dhoni

#OnThisDay India Lifted the WorldCup after 28 Long Years.

Sachin 🐐

Sehwag

Gambhir

Yuvraj

Zaheer

Dhoni

Bhajji

Kohli

Sreeshant

Nehra

Munaf

Ashwin

Yusuf

Chawla

Raina

Kirsten

Thank you All 🙏 #worldcup2011 #ThisDayThatYear

This Dive by Gautam Gambhir is one of the best pictures of Cricket History. The Way Gambhir controlled the innings making crucial partnership with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after India lost early wickets of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. #WorldCup2011

On this day 9 years ago,

.

A man with number 7 on his back fulfilled the dreams of 1.3 billion peoples ❤#worldcup2011 #Dhoni

#OnThisDay India lift the world cup after 28 year.... Sachin's Dream, yuvraj sacrifice,Sehwag Destruction, Gambhir heroics, Zaheer's Hardwork, Dhoni's Finishing..... Help India to win the #worldcup2011...

On this day in 2011,



Gautam Gambhir played one of the finest knock of his career (97 off 122)



He added 109 runs with MSD



Top scorer for India in



2007 T20 WC final - Gautam Gambhir (75)

2011 WC final - Gautam Gambhir (97)#worldcup2011 #GautamGambhirTheManOfFinals pic.twitter.com/550FV5HYNO — RaghuRam RohiRaj (@RaghuRamRohiRaj) April 2, 2020

Did you know Yuvraj Singh never dismissed in succesful run chases in all world cups he played.
#Cricket #worldcup2011

9 years ago this Kohli scored 35(49) with 4 fours..It was an amazing innings played by a young player.. Don't forget that this Kohli is our King Kohli now 🔥#2011WorldCup final was a memorable match for every cricket fan ❤️#worldcup2011 #9YearsOf2011WC #ViratKohli #KingKohli

2 April 2011 - SHOW ME A BETTER MOMENT & DATE THAN THIS,#OnThisDay Billions of People Cried Out Of Happiness 😭❤

I Will Cherish This For Life 😍

Still Have Goosebumps & Tears Whenever I Watch This🔥

Proudest & Unforgettable Moment In Every Indian's Life 💖#Dhoni #WorldCup2011 pic.twitter.com/H47vEVVnJo — Juhi 😇✨ (@Juhi_Jain_) April 2, 2020

Which is your unforgettable picture from world cup 2011 ?? Mine is here #worldcup2011

Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket. #worldcup2011

2nd April 2011 - Billions of hearts skipped a beat when MS Dhoni smashed the ball in the air & as it sailed through the boundary into the crowd, thereby winning India the world cup again after an arduous wait of 28 long years!❤️🇮🇳 #OnThisDay #WorldCup2011 #Dhoni

On this day India become World champion After 28 years#worldcup2011

India lost the toss and Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara chose to bat first. His complimented his call when he (48) along with Mahela Jayawardene's glorious ton (103 off 88) guided the visiting team to a competitive score of 274/6 on the board.

Notably, no team had scored as much to chase down a total in a World Cup final. In fact, only once had anyone chased more than 133 till then.

Adding salt to the wounds, India had a disastrous start.

It took only two deliveries for Lasith Malinga to send Virender Sehwag packing with a plumb leg-before. Malinga then hunted down Sachin Tendulkar with an inside edge pouched safely by Sangakkara.

India was reeling at 31/2.

But Gautam Gambhir had other plans who arrived at the scene and saved the sinking ship. Gambhir went on to score 97 (122). The baton was then passed on to Dhoni, who hadn't had a good run with the bat in the tournament so far.

But Dhoni, considered one of the best finishers in the world cricket, stood his ground strong and helped India cross the finishing line by six wickets and 10 balls remaining.

He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stylish 91 (79) while Yuvraj Singh bagged the Player of the Series trophy for his all-around performance - 362 runs and 15 wickets.

