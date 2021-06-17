Desi Cricket Fans Gear Up With WTC Final Memes Ahead of Much-awaited India-New Zealand Test

The much-awaited clash between India and New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton is only a day away and desi cricket fans are anything but calm. Naturally, both teams are gunning for the win and aiming to register themselves in the history books. While the Kiwi team is back to action after thrashing England in the recently-concluded Test series, Team India is toiling hard to defeat the dominant hosts. With so much drama and excitement all around, the fans who have not witnessed much of cricket with the ongoing pandemic, there’s bound to be noise on social media.
And there are also memes, lots of them ahead of the India-New Zealand contest on June 18.
New zealand beat England by 8 wickets and take the series #WTCFinal2021 #WTCFinals
Le indian fans right now: pic.twitter.com/cs0wtnWwrc
— Urwashi_07 (@UGwalwanshi) June 13, 2021
John Cena if something unusual happens at WTC you will be cursed. #WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/bAE7oORBQC— Cricket Blog (@CricketBlog38) June 13, 2021
India's preparation for #WTCFinals be like :@BCCI #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/aVTqAmNAsb— (@YoursRudra) June 13, 2021
This inning has a separate fan base#WTCFinals #WTCFinal2021 @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/HVXQGOiMHn— Harsh (@harsh_chhatrola) June 15, 2021
Avengers Assembled#WTCFinals • #KingKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nToApBcjDr— Virat Kohli Kingdom™ (@imVKohliKingdom) June 13, 2021
I asked our Honourable PM, who will win the WTC final. (Note: just for fun) pic.twitter.com/N2397UPPgR— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 13, 2021
India seeks redemption against the Blackcaps in the #WTCFinals . Time to give it back,Boys! #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/z8i2uPWGlS— Anush Karkera (@thenameisanush9) June 17, 2021
India vs New Zealand "The Finals"____#WTC21 #WTCFinals #indvsnz #Indiavsnz pic.twitter.com/BCLyuZTSWo— Vijay Kumaran (@VijayKu13118860) June 13, 2021
*Me watching #WTCFinals peacefully**Sister changes the channel*
Then me to her- pic.twitter.com/QeixjDdFP0
— Palpendicular☂️ (@__itsmekunal) June 16, 2021
Me waiting for 18th June.#WTCFinals #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/f4Qw3vZicU— Krunal Modi (@modikrunal157) June 15, 2021
New Zealund after winning #WTCFinals pic.twitter.com/2koEA9XBwQ— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) June 17, 2021
India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha
Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman said the ICC World Test Championship final will make youngsters take to Test cricket, much like how India’s World Cup win in 1983 and T20 World Cup win in 2007 inspired many.
