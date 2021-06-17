CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Cricket Fans Gear Up With WTC Final Memes Ahead of Much-awaited India-New Zealand Test
2-MIN READ

Desi Cricket Fans Gear Up With WTC Final Memes Ahead of Much-awaited India-New Zealand Test

Meme tweeted by @ChloeAmandaB.

Meme tweeted by @ChloeAmandaB.

The WTC final between India and New Zealand is slated to begin on June 18 at Southampton, and fans can't contain their excitement.

The much-awaited clash between India and New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship in Southampton is only a day away and desi cricket fans are anything but calm. Naturally, both teams are gunning for the win and aiming to register themselves in the history books. While the Kiwi team is back to action after thrashing England in the recently-concluded Test series, Team India is toiling hard to defeat the dominant hosts. With so much drama and excitement all around, the fans who have not witnessed much of cricket with the ongoing pandemic, there’s bound to be noise on social media.

And there are also memes, lots of them ahead of the India-New Zealand contest on June 18.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

Meanwhile, former India batsman VVS Laxman said the ICC World Test Championship final will make youngsters take to Test cricket, much like how India’s World Cup win in 1983 and T20 World Cup win in 2007 inspired many.

first published:June 17, 2021, 10:06 IST