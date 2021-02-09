News18 Logo

buzz

Desi Cricket Fans Keep Their Spirits High With Memes as England Crush India in Chennai Test
2-MIN READ

Desi Cricket Fans Keep Their Spirits High With Memes as England Crush India in Chennai Test

Image tweeted by @FarziCricketer.

Image tweeted by @FarziCricketer.

England on Tuesday thrashed India by 227 runs in Chennai Test and took a lead of 1-0 in the four-match series. English skipper Joe Root was adjudged man of the match for his stunning 218 in the first innings.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

A dominant England led by Joe Root thrashed India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

After setting India a 420-run target, the visiting England bowled India out for 192 under 59 overs on the fifth and final day, with left-arm spinner Jack Leach taking four wickets while speedster James Anderson scalped three.

Seeing Team India bow down to England after returning from a historic win made the fans feel a lot of feelings and they were all present on Twitter to express their disappointment (and astonishment) them through memes.

After winning the toss, England had scored 578 in their first innings and India posted 337, conceding a lead of 241. In their second innings, England made 178 and set a 420-run target for India. The second Test will also be played in Chennai from Saturday.

Also Read: WTC Points Table: England Win Hurts India Chances, Latter Need to Take Series 2-1 to Qualify

Meanwhile, England's win in the first Test against India at Chennai, has made a huge difference in the World Test Championship points table. The 227-run win has forced England to move top of the pack with 70.2% of points, while India has slumped to fourth at 68.3. New Zealand, by the looks of it, has already qualified for the final, that is scheduled to be played at Lord's in June 2021.


