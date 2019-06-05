Take the pledge to vote

Desi Cricket Fans Respond to Team India's World Cup Delay With Memes and Mockery

India, where cricket is followed religiously by millions and where cricketers are considered demi-gods, will join the extravaganza 6 days into the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Desi Cricket Fans Respond to Team India's World Cup Delay With Memes and Mockery
File image of Team India.
Every other participating nation in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has got at least one chance to show their skills and talents out there in the middle. Every one but India.

In fact, South Africa, India's opponent in their opening campaign on June 5 will be playing their third in the tournament. While England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would all have got two games out of the way by the time India takes the field.

As per the reports, India were initially placed to play Bangladesh on June 2 but the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the schedule at the request of Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Reason?

The Lodha Committee, formed by the Supreme Court to clean up cricket administration in India, mandated that India play International cricket post a 15-day recovery period after Indian Premier League's completion, a BCCI "source" cited in the reports said.

While IPL's big finale concluded on May 12, well within the recovery window, the initial date was set for May 19 but later revised to avoid a clash with India's general elections.

India, where cricket is followed religiously by millions and where cricketers are considered demi-gods, will join the extravaganza 6 days into the World Cup.

india world cup

(via Google)

As for the desi fans, the anticipation to watch Team India perform has skyrocketed and they have responded to the delay with memes and mockery.

India will take on South Africa in its maiden World Cup 2019 match at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on June 5 (Wednesday).

