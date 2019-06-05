Desi Cricket Fans Respond to Team India's World Cup Delay With Memes and Mockery

Every other participating nation in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has got at least one chance to show their skills and talents out there in the middle. Every one but India.

In fact, South Africa, India's opponent in their opening campaign on June 5 will be playing their third in the tournament. While England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan would all have got two games out of the way by the time India takes the field.

As per the reports, India were initially placed to play Bangladesh on June 2 but the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed the schedule at the request of Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Reason?

The Lodha Committee, formed by the Supreme Court to clean up cricket administration in India, mandated that India play International cricket post a 15-day recovery period after Indian Premier League's completion, a BCCI "source" cited in the reports said.

While IPL's big finale concluded on May 12, well within the recovery window, the initial date was set for May 19 but later revised to avoid a clash with India's general elections.

India, where cricket is followed religiously by millions and where cricketers are considered demi-gods, will join the extravaganza 6 days into the World Cup.

As for the desi fans, the anticipation to watch Team India perform has skyrocketed and they have responded to the delay with memes and mockery.

Indian fans waiting for India's first match in #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lc8OsAgX71 — amit (@amitchavhan18) June 4, 2019

The world Waiting for India's match like pic.twitter.com/KHc8yLEg51 — KeetNiggaa🔥 (@AbhijeeetBoral) June 4, 2019

Me waiting for India Vs South Africa match: pic.twitter.com/d9cJRC4Lsn — Anupam Saha (@SAnupam007) June 4, 2019

India waiting to play their first game while South Africa are already playing their second. #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/32MGId3Ltf — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 2, 2019

Indian team is like me on Tinder....Not even a single match till now. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) June 3, 2019

India will play its first match of cricket world cup 2019 in 2023. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 3, 2019

Every other team completed his 2nd match while India going to play our first match tomorrow. #INDvSA — Captain (@iEatCricket) June 4, 2019

India will take on South Africa in its maiden World Cup 2019 match at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on June 5 (Wednesday).