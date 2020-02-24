Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand

Riding on the brilliance of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, New Zealand defeated no.1 ranked Team India by 10 wickets on the 4th day of the first Test played at the Basin Reserve.

Resuming the day at 144/4, India lost the remaining 6 wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs before being bowled out for 191 in their second innings.

Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham completed the formalities by chasing down the target of 9 runs inside first two overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling with the bat and could only manage 19 and 2 in the Test, in a press conference said:

"I am absolutely fine, I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes that scores don't reflect the way you are batting. That's what happens sometimes when you don't execute really well."

"Look when you play so much cricket and play for so long, you will obviously have 3-4 innings which don't go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it will keep piling on. I think it's about staying in a good space," he further added.

Devastated by the crushing defeat, cricket fans back in India came down hard upon the team and mourned the loss with memes and sharp jibes.

Need Our players to do this pic.twitter.com/UyVtQVx5Y5 — JadduWarrior #PlayJadduat6 (@AbhiKaccording) February 23, 2020

Pic 1: India At Home In Test Matches

Pic 2: Virat Kohli led India at Overseas in Test Matches#NZvIND #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/93R4ctQKoS — Ananya (@ananyahhh19) February 24, 2020

*India wins*



Kohli : Every game is important for us.



* India loses*



Kohli : ODIs are not relevant. Focusing on t20.



*India wins*



"Toss isn't important, we should play good cricket "



*India loses*



Toss was Very important.



Captain clueless for you. @imVkohli. #NZvIND — ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) February 24, 2020

It's worth noting that this was Team India's first defeat in the ICC Test Championships after seven consecutive wins. The two teams will lock horns once again on 29 February for second and final Test at the Hagley Oval.