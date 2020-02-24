English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
donald trump india visit
Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand

Image credits: AP Photo/Ross Setford

Resuming the fourth day at 144/4, India lost the remaining 6 wickets for mere 47 runs in 17 overs before being bowled out for 191 in their second innings.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
Riding on the brilliance of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, New Zealand defeated no.1 ranked Team India by 10 wickets on the 4th day of the first Test played at the Basin Reserve.

Openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham completed the formalities by chasing down the target of 9 runs inside first two overs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who is struggling with the bat and could only manage 19 and 2 in the Test, in a press conference said:

"I am absolutely fine, I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes that scores don't reflect the way you are batting. That's what happens sometimes when you don't execute really well."

"Look when you play so much cricket and play for so long, you will obviously have 3-4 innings which don't go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it will keep piling on. I think it's about staying in a good space," he further added.

Devastated by the crushing defeat, cricket fans back in India came down hard upon the team and mourned the loss with memes and sharp jibes.

It's worth noting that this was Team India's first defeat in the ICC Test Championships after seven consecutive wins. The two teams will lock horns once again on 29 February for second and final Test at the Hagley Oval.

