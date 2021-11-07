Desi Cricket Fans Stock Up on Memes Supporting Afghanistan Ahead of New Zealand Match

Afghanistan is set to take on New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday. While the Afghan players would want to end their campaign with a win, it can be said that the whole of India would be more anxious about the match. Why? Because the only way India can qualify for the semi-finals is if Afghanistan beats New Zealand. India kept their hopes alive for a semi-final slot after crushing Scotland by 8 wickets and 81 balls to spare on Friday and significantly improving their net run rate. So now, if the Kiwis lose, they will be left with six points and so will India if they beat Namibia. However, a better net run rate will see India qualify.
Aware of the situation, desi cricket fans took to social media to extend their complete support to the Afghanistan team with hilarious memes.
India to Afghanistan now pic.twitter.com/x1Nk7rHzci— Asagar Afghan (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2021
#IND to #AFG on Sunday #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/XMjvYCeLSt— Shibani (@meme_ki_diwani) November 5, 2021
Indians hoping for Afghanistan to win the match against New Zealand:#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PvW2MnjPSb— shruti (@JustShruting) November 5, 2021
#AfgvsNZ #INDvsSCO #indiancricket Whole India Right Now pic.twitter.com/VUnTG0WtTC— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) November 5, 2021
Fingers crossed for Afganistan vs Newzealand match.#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/IIcClYowOy— MansiMishra (@_MansiMishra) November 5, 2021
Afghanistan team to indian fans right now #INDvsSCO#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/LeQXufY1kr— Sanjay Mogal (@Sanjaymogal4) November 5, 2021
#AfgvsNZIndian fans to AFG be like : pic.twitter.com/XbQqObla6v— AHâđ Ørtøn 7 (@ahad_orton) November 5, 2021
Indians to afghanistan now #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/VCJoxxo9vI— Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021
Indians Trying To Motivate Afganistan Team #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TJdYTgPR60— .ᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@itz_expiry45) November 6, 2021
Scenario After Today Match #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/kjt0VxSVr6— Anand Rathwa (@Rathwaanand) November 5, 2021
When someone says “it is impossible for afghan’s to beat NZ”Le indians- #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cJ70UOiAOU
— Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021
*Indians supporting afghanistan*Meanwhile NZ and pakistan- #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/MlS0pOQMxH
— Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021
Table scenario if Afghanistan beats Newzealand #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4N7DwcTqIR— Riot-su (@kankeneeche) November 6, 2021
Scenes from tommorow from stadium #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/oyIocHKGnq— Soyam Gupta (@SoyamGupta06) November 6, 2021
Afghanistan team seeing whole India supporting them#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ecgQtOUu2T— डॉ. राज तक (@rajtakk) November 5, 2021
Meanwhile, after the match against Scotland, Team India celebrated skipper Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday inside the dressing room. The Indian cricket team, on its official Instagram page, shared a video of the entire Indian team can be seen celebrating Kohli’s birthday.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.