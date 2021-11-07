Desi Cricket Fans Stock Up on Memes Supporting Afghanistan Ahead of New Zealand Match

Afghanistan is set to take on New Zealand in their T20 World Cup match on Sunday. While the Afghan players would want to end their campaign with a win, it can be said that the whole of India would be more anxious about the match. Why? Because the only way India can qualify for the semi-finals is if Afghanistan beats New Zealand. India kept their hopes alive for a semi-final slot after crushing Scotland by 8 wickets and 81 balls to spare on Friday and significantly improving their net run rate. So now, if the Kiwis lose, they will be left with six points and so will India if they beat Namibia. However, a better net run rate will see India qualify.

Aware of the situation, desi cricket fans took to social media to extend their complete support to the Afghanistan team with hilarious memes.

India to Afghanistan now pic.twitter.com/x1Nk7rHzci— Asagar Afghan (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2021

Indians hoping for Afghanistan to win the match against New Zealand:#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PvW2MnjPSb— shruti (@JustShruting) November 5, 2021

#AfgvsNZIndian fans to AFG be like : pic.twitter.com/XbQqObla6v— AHâđ Ørtøn 7 (@ahad_orton) November 5, 2021

When someone says “it is impossible for afghan’s to beat NZ”Le indians- #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/cJ70UOiAOU — Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021

Afghanistan team seeing whole India supporting them#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ecgQtOUu2T— डॉ. राज तक (@rajtakk) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, after the match against Scotland, Team India celebrated skipper Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday inside the dressing room. The Indian cricket team, on its official Instagram page, shared a video of the entire Indian team can be seen celebrating Kohli’s birthday.

