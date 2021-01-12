Desi Cricket Fans Want to Send 'Lagaan' Squad for Brisbane Test to Rescue Injured Team India

Battered and bruised Team India pulled off a memorable draw on the fifth and final day of the Third Test against Australia at the SCG on Monday.

With over 400 runs to chase in the fourth innings, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin stood their ground and ensured the series stayed level at 1-1 before heading to much-awaited Brisbane Test.

Despite delivering one the most celebrated Test matches of all time, one that will be remembered for the ages, India's growing list of injuries has everyone from country attached to the sport worried.

In what could be the biggest blow for India ahead of the 4th Test at Brisbane, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out due to abdominal strain as per BCCI sources, reported PTI.

With this, India have lost their three frontline seamers on the tour with Mohammad Shami ruled out after the first test with a fractured forearm, Umesh Yadav out in the middle of the second Test with a calf injury. Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini made their debuts in the second and the third Test respectively, and it looks like Shardul Thakur will get a game at Brisbane in place of Bumrah with a chance of T Natarajan also making his debut on the pacer friendly venue.

Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test, a BCCI release confirmed Tuesday. The left-hander suffered a thumb dislocation on day three of the Sydney Test, and could not participate in the match after that. SCG hero Vihari may also have to sit out owing to a hamstring injury.

Anatomical challenges of the Indian cricket team - pic.twitter.com/8sg2QnJ5JV — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 12, 2021

Will Team India be able to script history at Brisbane despite the mounting list of injuries in the dressing room? Only time will tell.

What Indian fans do know is there's a reserve, fictional team that should be summoned for the fourth Test to support our bruised, OG squad.

The team? Oscar-nominated and Bollywood blockbuster Lagaan's playing XI captained by Bhuvan aka Aamir Khan.

playing 11 Brisbane test 💪 pic.twitter.com/o2S51mHYEN — Dharmendra p.singh (@Sunny22208738) January 12, 2021

Having so many injuries.... Ravi Shastri might go for this playing 11 in Brisbane Test.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PdBEu6Ylqp — Kunal Yadav (@_kunalyadav98) January 12, 2021

what!!!! 😒 Final 11 for Brisbane test. pic.twitter.com/TS9s5hwl5y — K V N Rao (@kvnra0) January 12, 2021

Playing XI for the Brisbane test pic.twitter.com/0ALANajFW3 — SehLengeThoda (@Youteecrush) January 12, 2021

Indian team for Brisbane test. As Ashwin said during the interview.. Rahane will say ok guys pls put your hands up if you are fit for the game. Then hopefully they will find XI fit players. Rahane does not want Ravi shastri fielding. Our team might look like this.👇😂 @mgnayak5 pic.twitter.com/taImltKy1J — Garv Hindu Hone Pe 🇮🇳 (@GarvPe) January 12, 2021

RT if you want to play in the Brisbane test. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 11, 2021

Both sides India and Australia have won one match each in what has been an excellent Test series thus far, especially for neutrals. All eyes now await the Brisbane Test.