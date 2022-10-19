Desi Dad Hilariously Roasts Daughter Over B- in Blood Report As Her Friend Gets A+

A hilarious conversation between an Indian dad and his daughter has left Twitterati in splits. There’s a running joke about Indian parents comparing their children to others but this funny comparison and sense of humour of the dad is winning hearts online. A Twitter user took to the microblogging site to give the Internet a glimpse of her conversation with her father. The Desi dad aptly roasted his daughter over a blood report. It so happened that the dad was made to collect blood reports of the daughter and one of her friends.

The daughter’s blood group is B- whereas the friend’s turned out to be A+ve. The Indian father did not leave the opportunity to take a dig at his daughter. In the screenshot of their conversation that’s going viral online, the dad informs, ‘Teri aur tere friend ki blood report le aaya main (I’ve got your blood report along with your friends’)” The daughter replies, “Okay.” The dad then roasts her daughter, “Reports mai bhi wo A+ hai aur tu B- (Even here your friend managed to get an A+ but you are B-).” The daughter who appears to be at a loss for words after reading her father's message, responded, “Papa please” before adding a slew of crying emoticons.

The Twitter user who shared the screenshot captioned the tweet, “No one can roast you better than your father.” Take a look at it here:

No one can roast you better than your father😭😭 pic.twitter.com/thMzhOabal — MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) October 15, 2022

Ever since the screenshot surfaced online, it has garnered massive traction on the microblogging site. It has amassed over 12,000 likes thereby drawing hilarious responses from many. A user said, “Sense of Humour of the father is at another level.”

Another added, “When it comes to trolling one's own kid no one can beat Indian dads.”

One more commented, “I think, No one can beat you better than your father.”

“Dad sarcasm is still underrated,” said another.

Did the conversation make you laugh?

