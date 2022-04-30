Desi Dad Not Amused by Daughter Trying to Hire Start-up Candidate from Matrimonial Site

Indian kids are sometimes shoved down the algorithms of matrimonial sites by their parents who wish to see their child get married happily. Once they do that, the next step is expected to be getting matches, followed by meet-ups. But this one user used the matrimonial site in the most hilarious, and creative way possible. Udita Pal, founder of Salt.Pe, a fin-tech platform fostering international transactions, shared a conversation with her dad on how uniquely she used the matrimonial site.

Instead of finding a potential groom on the website, Udita tried to find a suitable candidate for a position at her fin-tech firm. Udita’s father texts her saying, “Can we talk? Urgent.” And then mentioned how she asked for the guy’s resume and sent him an interview link. “You know what you did? You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites. What to tell his father now?” Udita’s father writes. To which, she replies, “7 years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring. I am sorry.”

Sharing the screengrab of the Whatsapp conversation, Udita, in the caption, wrote, “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq— Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

In the following tweet, she shared the “updated news” revealing that “he is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs” which she cannot afford, hinting that the hiring did not go through.

Regardless, netizens were quite impressed by Udita’s tactics. The tweet, since being shared, has garnered more than 10,000 likes.

One user wrote, “Loved it. Recruitment strategy max!”

“As a recruiter, I respect this hustle,” wrote another.

As a recruiter I respect this hustle. https://t.co/cAgWrZ2uOY— Ethan Tay (@Eeehturn) April 30, 2022

One user advocated giving Udita a medal. “Easily the best thing I have read on Twitter today,” the user wrote.

Someone give this lady a medal. Easily the best thing I've read on twitter today. 😂😂 https://t.co/fkgb2XUwsE— Salman Shah (@sbshah97) April 29, 2022

Another suggested, “It is a short film idea!”

To make things even better, the matrimonial site on which she found the potential candidate also chimed in.

Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter 😉— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

Just give me JS for free for a month, let me snoop around a little 😛— Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Didn't you hear, chat is now free on JS! 😉 And for hiring… there's @naukri 🙃— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

After Udita’s creative, there might come a day when Naukri.com has people lurking for potential “rishtas.” What do you think?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.