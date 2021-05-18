Desi Dadi Bowls Internet Over with Perfect Strike While Wearing Saree and Mask, Watch Video

Women can do anything in a saree and an elderly woman draped in nine yards just proved that after a video of her bowling seamlessly at a bowling alley went viral. In the 15-second-long clip, the elderly woman can be seen dressed in a yellow saree, mask and bowling sneaker while completing a perfect strike at a bowling alley. The video was shared on the microblogging site Twitter by the woman’s grandson Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, who shared the video to show off his grandmother’s impressive bowling skills.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Krishnamurthy wrote, “Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose. #QueenShit if you ask me".

Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose#QueenShit, if you ask me! 👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/T3g4x5dpbk— Sudarshan Krishnamurthy (@sudkrish) May 17, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video already has over 4 million views and over 300k likes. The bowling Dadi (grandmother) also got a lot of love from netizens. The ‘cool’ grandma’s shrug at the end of the perfect hit also won hearts.

Omg the paati shrug— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) May 18, 2021

She turned around like pic.twitter.com/cgV7zgWn28— A Screaming Leah MD (she/her) (@leahrochonmd) May 17, 2021

Dadi threw that Jayanti shrug at the end pic.twitter.com/iGC4M9DTQm— raiyan (@xxiyxz) May 17, 2021

This made my day! Cool cool!And nani is walking back like- what's the big deal!!— Trupti Mandalia (@Pathmath1) May 17, 2021

This is not the first time that a video of an elderly woman performing viral acts has won hearts on social media. Last year in July, a video of an 85-year-old woman called Shanta Balu Pawar from Pune performing martial arts techniques went viral. Dubbed as “warrior aaji", the elderly woman left millions impressed including actor and philanthropist Sonu Soon who said at the time that he wanted to build a school for her.

