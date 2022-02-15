Desi Dadi Grooving to Alia Bhatt's 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi is Pure Joy

After a plethora of Instagram reels on songs and dialogues of Pushpa: The Rise, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the next social media sensation. Alia Bhatt-starrer, ahead of its release in theatres on February 25, has created a buzz on the internet. Netizens, including influencers and choreographers, are coming up with their own version of the dialogues spoken by Alia in the film, as well as the dance clips to the song Dholida. We are sure the name Ravi Bala Sharma is not new to you. Remember the 63-year-old desi dadi, who became an internet sensation when her dance videos went viral on social media. Well, she seldom fails to impress Instagrammers. Her recent post features her dancing to the song Dholida from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In the video, Sharma perfectly imitates Alia’s steps and even pulls off her signature folded hands gesture. Sharma is seen decked up in a beautiful saree and sporting a traditional hairdo, which she accessorised with flowers. Posting the Instagram Reel, she wished her followers a “happy Valentine’s Day.”

“This Valentine season, I am going Dholida!!! Because my first love is folk music and dance. Happy Valentine’s Day to all my bachchas,” she captioned the clip.

Watch the video here:

So far, the dance Reel has racked up over 902k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens are in love with the dance video, they expressed their admiration for Sharma's delightful nature, on-point dance moves, and oh-so-gorgeous smile. “Oooooooo I love the Gujju Dholida,” a user wrote in the comment box, while another stated, “So beautiful Aunty. Gujjus are going crazy.” “Just wow, no words for your expression and your energy,” a third user commented on the post.

Sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, the song Dholida is a composition by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

What do you think of Sharma’s dance Reel to the tunes of Dholida?

