Desi Dads Being too Formal to Their Kids On WhatsApp Chats Will Make You Go 'Same'

When millennials and gen-Z people introduced their parents to the internet- social media and chat apps, we saw a new behaviour of middle-aged and elderly parents. They are way too formal even to their family members. Adding to the list, a Twitter user’s WhatsApp conversation with her father, in which her father is seen using formal language, is cracking people up. The Twitter thread triggered a whole lot of responses and users on Twitter shared their own relatable experiences of how desi parents talked in the chatbox.

In the screenshot shared by a Twitter user @twentytwobyPai, her father had texted her saying he was waiting for her bank statement to file the income tax return for her. The girl’s father used formal language similar to what is commonly used in emails, “trust that this finds you in your best health & spirits,” and “please expedite.” Sharing the screenshot, the daughter asked why her father texted her like was writing an email to his manager.

Netizens found the thread relatable and funny. Another user shared their father’s response to an online grocery shopping delivery, where the user’s father had written in a very formal way, “on being opened, two bottles…battery sets were found.” A Twitter user @DietPravda shared a screenshot in which her parents signed off their WhatsApp messages as “concerned parents.” Finding the thread relatable, another Twitter user wrote that she does not even talk to her boss in such a formal manner. However, one user shared that when he asked his dad to get some printouts, his father responded in a rather informal way asking him to do his task himself.

Here is how people reacted to the Twitter thread:

I sent some grocery items on amazon pantry to my home. Little did I think this would be my father's response 😅 pic.twitter.com/EJHCNeTeLs— Auro (@weekendbiker) June 24, 2021

Ahahahahahaha. Reminds me of the time when my dad was working at a corporate and would pick up the phone and go 'Hello, this is Sandeep'. I was 10 years old back then and would be like yes I know who you are??— Shagun Ohri (@ShagunOhri) June 24, 2021

All Indian dads, including mine https://t.co/nmcnx7l6RL— Nandita Dutta (@dutta_nandita) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, my dad chooses extreme brevity to the point of staccato pic.twitter.com/lRzGvFNjOp— Genderless Android ⚲ Futuristic Mermaid 🇵🇸 (@DietPravda) June 24, 2021

My dad texts me like he is the manager. https://t.co/EkxpwiL5o2 pic.twitter.com/HRIMKRjEtm— Shonty (@Shontybadmashh) June 24, 2021

The text messages sent by fathers were already floating on social media since fathers’ day when many social media users posted their edited pictures with father that also included their texts, that the kids found cute.

