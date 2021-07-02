Desi Entrepreneur Gets Roasted on Twitter for 'Controversial' Jibe at 9 to 5 Jobs

The 9-5 jobs vs entrepreneurship debate have been going on for years. Over time, people realised that while some people wanted their own startups, some were completely satisfied with their 9-5 jobs. However, an entrepreneur had a different opinion and is now facing flak on Twitter after making an unkind remark on 9-5 jobs. Twitter user Taher Dhanerawala, with the handle @taherdhanera said in a tweet on Wednesday that if a person couldn’t explain their startup idea in one sentence, then the person should go back to their 9-5 jobs.

If you can't explain your startup idea in a single sentence, then you should continue doing 9 to 5.— Taher Dhanerawala (@taherdhanera) June 30, 2021

Following his tweet, users started questioning him what was wrong with having a 9-5 job. While some users said 9-5 jobs should not be disliked, some made jokes on what would happen if everyone had their own startups.

What’s wrong with a 9 to 5? I think we as a society need to stop talking down on hard-working people who have a 9 to 5 to support their families.— eMarketing Wire | Ruchama (@EmarketingWire) June 30, 2021

It’s not necessary and this thought is extremely overrated. A founder should have clarity and so does every 9-6 employee to be successful.— Vivek Shukla (@vivekshukla) June 30, 2021

Some day I will want to understand why we have so much disdain for regular job goers. If all becomes start up founders who in God's name will work in them ?! https://t.co/jneQqxvOzt— Priyashmita (@priyashmita) July 1, 2021

There's nothing bad in doing 9-5.Do what you love. Startups fail. Ideas have no value. Execution is the key. https://t.co/A0Ult3UMzU — Vikas Kalwani (@grwth_hackr) June 30, 2021

If you can’t explain your startup idea in a single sentence, then you should explain it in more than one sentence 🙂 https://t.co/65pboe1vNF— Chris Cloud ☁️ (@chrisdcloud) June 30, 2021

Lmao, startup hustlers really be thinking they are their own boss when they have more stakeholders to answer to than any '9 to 5 loser' would. https://t.co/S1JnSHhNqG— Prajesh Dey (@thisdogewrites) June 30, 2021

While the debate continues on what kind of a profession is better, it can be assumed that a person should love his/her job no matter what they are doing. To each his own, maybe?

