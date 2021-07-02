CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Entrepreneur Gets Roasted on Twitter for 'Controversial' Jibe at 9 to 5 Jobs

Image Credits: Twitter Screengrab; Shutterstock/Representational

While some Twitter users said 9-5 jobs should not be disliked, some made jokes on what would happen if everyone had their own startups.

The 9-5 jobs vs entrepreneurship debate have been going on for years. Over time, people realised that while some people wanted their own startups, some were completely satisfied with their 9-5 jobs. However, an entrepreneur had a different opinion and is now facing flak on Twitter after making an unkind remark on 9-5 jobs. Twitter user Taher Dhanerawala, with the handle @taherdhanera said in a tweet on Wednesday that if a person couldn’t explain their startup idea in one sentence, then the person should go back to their 9-5 jobs.

Following his tweet, users started questioning him what was wrong with having a 9-5 job. While some users said 9-5 jobs should not be disliked, some made jokes on what would happen if everyone had their own startups.

While the debate continues on what kind of a profession is better, it can be assumed that a person should love his/her job no matter what they are doing. To each his own, maybe?

first published:July 02, 2021, 10:49 IST