Desi Family Does Aarti of Sanskari Puppy to Mark its First Steps into New Home in Viral Video

Desi families living in other countries are known to be a little extra. And this family that just inducted a little puppy into their family proved it by doing aarti of the little one before it entered the home.

A recent TikTok video made by user Shreyagid is doing the rounds on Twitter. It shows an Indian family performing griha pravesh (homecoming) rituals which is usually followed by newly-wed Hindu brides in India when they enter their husband’s house after marriage for the first time. The ritual is popular among NRIs due to its frequent inclusion in songs and films.

In the video, a woman carries her pup and dips its paws in the red alta (paint) which is then imprinted on a white sheet to mark its little pawmarks entering for the first time. The elder woman of the house then welcomes the new member of the family with the traditional aarti ki thali, puts some vermilion on its forehead (not to be confused with Simba) and showers the cute puppy with rose petals. And in the background, we have every NRI family’s favourite Karan Johar movie track Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham playing.

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

The TikTok video is posted by user @Wineandhair on Twitter who captioned it, “My new favourite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies.”

Well, wonders never cease on the internet and in desi families. We can now be assured that the pup will follow all the desi family rules and maintain the maan and maryada of the khandaan (family).

Netizens were quick to react to the video as some called it “precious” while others were as confused as the puppy in the video. Some even asked if they can get the ceremony done for their dogs as well.

I bet they don't do that with cats :D — Nanni (@shanpu) September 15, 2020

My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies pic.twitter.com/eWVfMhVs26 — little honey dew 🌼🍯 (@WineandHair) September 14, 2020

I want this every time I walk in the house. — Lady Pie de Grue (@DPetagrew) September 15, 2020

please this is the cutest thing- pic.twitter.com/x6RBk2NaOV — katie (@katiecarbmend) September 15, 2020

I had no idea this was a thing. Thank you and please share every one you find! — Mary Williams-Barber (@therealMaryKat) September 15, 2020

I love this video way too much. I - pic.twitter.com/BqNq2DlKVd — No. (@BlueyonceW) September 15, 2020

Some users are also asking if the ritual can be practiced on cats but doubt their cooperation. Traditional griha pravesh of dogs might just become a thing now as users demand more such videos.