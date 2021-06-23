Desi Fan Asks Sonu Sood's Help to Send Kane Williamson Back to Pavilion, Actor's Response Wins Twitter

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, considered a GOAT in the cricket world, stood tall against the Indian bowling attack on Day 5 of the WTC final, playing as many as 177 deliveries for his 49. Perhaps it was the Kiwi skipper’s grit and determination that helped his side gain a small yet crucial lead of 32 over India in the rain-hit encounter. But before he was undone by Ishant Sharma, Williamson’s presence on the pitch not only frustrated Indian bowlers but also the fans who had tuned in to the World Test Championship final.

In a bid to send him back to the pavilion, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @sagarcasm, reached out to Sonu Sood and asked the Bollywood actor to do the needful. For the unversed, Sood has been at the forefront of helping the citizens of India, assisting the displaced during curbs and lockdowns in the post-Covid world.

Keeping his plea easy and simple, the user wrote:

“Hello @SonuSood, please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do, (Please send Williamson back to the pavilion)," the tweet read.

Hello @SonuSood, please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2021

Williamson soon departed after the tweet was posted and Sonu Sood got back to the cricket fan with a response.

“हमारी टीम में ऐसे दिग्गज हैं जो खुद ही भेज देंगे। देखा, गया ना। (We have such stalwarts in Team India who will send him back. See, he’s gone)," Sood’s tweet read.

Earlier, Bumrah made headlines when the Indian fast bowler was seen bowling with his regular India Test jersey, which has the main sponsors in the centre.

Bumrah managed to bowl an over with the wrong jersey and then rushed back to the dressing room between the overs to change it.

Meanwhile, India ended Day 5 with a lead of 32 and 64/2 on the scoreboard on Tuesday. Both the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were caught trapped by Tim Southee in front of the stumps. Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma’s brilliant bowling spells kept New Zealand’s score a touch below 249 in their first innings.

