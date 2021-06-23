Desi Fans are Praying for Rains to Intervene as Team India Lose Five Wickets Before Lunch in WTC Final

Cricket is a funny sport. Despite two washed-out days, the rain-battered World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has brought the fans on the edge of their seats courtesy of the reserve Day 6 in Southampton on Wednesday. At the time of writing this, Team India has put up 130 runs on the scoreboard for a loss of 5 wickets in the 1st session. With a lead of just 98 runs and half the side back in the pavilion, desi fans are now looking at the skies, hilariously waiting for the rains to return and halt the play. Notably, there are 73 overs left in the day and the sun is shining brightly at the venue in England.

#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ #WTC21 Kohli and Pujara gone inside 10 overs of days play. Still possibly 80 overs to go. Every Indian looking for rain be like pic.twitter.com/EMWsQSspYM — Shrikant (@MrShrikantK413) June 23, 2021

We were cursing the rain on first day, but now praying to rain in Southampton. #INDvsNZKohli pic.twitter.com/GTAFcso6bd— TrollingAtma (@Sankimental) June 23, 2021

Now Indian fans from India to bring rain in Southampton.#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Q8oRWFP3ua— Sarcastic Parodyvarthy (@Sureshchakrav) June 23, 2021

All of us right now.

Are you on the edge of your seat too?— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2021

On the flip side, there has been a lot of chatter on social media with some not going too easy on ICC for choosing Southampton as the venue of the marquee event. Others, who have waited for months to catch the cricket action from their homes in Covid-19 times expressed their displeasure through memes and mockery.

Meanwhile, India started the final day with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease. Their stay, however, was short-lived after Kyle Jamieson forced both the batsmen to edge the ball behind them.

