Desi Fans are Praying for Rains to Intervene as Team India Lose Five Wickets Before Lunch in WTC Final
Desi Fans are Praying for Rains to Intervene as Team India Lose Five Wickets Before Lunch in WTC Final

Twitter screengrab.

India extended a lead of 98 runs with half the side back in the pavilion at end of 1st session on Day 6 in the WTC 2021 Final against New Zealand.

Cricket is a funny sport. Despite two washed-out days, the rain-battered World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand has brought the fans on the edge of their seats courtesy of the reserve Day 6 in Southampton on Wednesday. At the time of writing this, Team India has put up 130 runs on the scoreboard for a loss of 5 wickets in the 1st session. With a lead of just 98 runs and half the side back in the pavilion, desi fans are now looking at the skies, hilariously waiting for the rains to return and halt the play. Notably, there are 73 overs left in the day and the sun is shining brightly at the venue in England.

All of us right now.

On the flip side, there has been a lot of chatter on social media with some not going too easy on ICC for choosing Southampton as the venue of the marquee event. Others, who have waited for months to catch the cricket action from their homes in Covid-19 times expressed their displeasure through memes and mockery.

Meanwhile, India started the final day with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the crease. Their stay, however, was short-lived after Kyle Jamieson forced both the batsmen to edge the ball behind them.

first published:June 23, 2021, 17:21 IST