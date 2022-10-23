Desi Fans Flood Twitter with Memes as India Defeat Pakistan in Nail-biting T20 World Cup Match

India wings against Pakistan in what came to be as one of the most historic matches in the history of cricket. Virat Kohli played one of the memorable innings in the history of T20 World Cup as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets. As always, there was a huge chatter around the contest. Will Rohit Sharma’s men beat Pakistan? Will Shaheen Afridi repeat the heroics and cause early upsets? Or will the rain pay a surprise visit at the Melbourne ground and leave fans disappointed? However, all these questions were clarified after the very iconic match.

After the historic win, memes took over the microblogging site Twitter as fans praised Virat Kohli.

Mandatory meme after India wins the cricket match against Pakistan !!! Watta match #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK Watta inning @imVkohli !!! pic.twitter.com/43SUWnZroG — Vishal Ramteke (@nephrosapien) October 23, 2022

Rohit is incredibly strong. It’s not easy to lift a man who’s carrying the expectations of 1.4 billion people pic.twitter.com/qWMZkIgiSX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 23, 2022

Kohli walked in on early as India lost wickets in a flurry while chasing a tricky total of 160 put up by Pakistan earlier. 31/4 in 6.1 overs were India when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya decided to play watchful innings as the two stitched up a 113-run partnership. With the required rate climbing up by the minute and Pandya struggling to go big, Kohli decided to unleash himself.

The former Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day.

As a teary-eyed Kohli rejoiced in the special victory, an innings he later said was his best, captain Rohit Sharma rushed to the ground to lift the cricketer reminding everyone how much Kohli means to Team India.

