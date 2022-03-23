Desi Fan's Humble Request to Aaron Finch Flying to Pakistan is Every Cousin Ever

Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch who is currently in the country training ahead of the action in Pakistan has received a humble request from a cricket fan. Finch, who recently said goodbye to red-ball cricket, shared a few snapshots on his social media accounts showing the 35-year-old all padded up, ready to take up the challenge against Pakistan in 3-match ODI series followed by a one-off T20I clash. “Great few days training in melbourne before leaving for Pakistan tomorrow. Can’t wait to get over there and get stuck into the ODI and T20 series!" the Aussie captain wrote in a tweet.

Great few days training in melbourne before leaving for Pakistan tomorrow. Can’t wait to get over there and get stuck into the ODI and T20 series! 🇦🇺🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Dy7fZvluUs— Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 22, 2022

So far so good?

A fan, studying at an Australian University, reached out to Finch in a light-hearted vein asking him if the cricketer could meet him at the airport as he had to send some chocolates to his cousin in Lahore.

I have to send some chocolates to my cousins in Lahore, can you meet at airport?— Imran, Shahid (@msi_pk) March 22, 2022

Most desi thing ever? Twitterati thought so.

Wapisi pe cigarette bhi leite ana..😁😁— Naveed Mughal (@NaveedShreef) March 22, 2022

God if you are reading this. Cousin na sahi dost he aisay de deta https://t.co/bn6APVKPs0— Hani (@_myloxyloto_) March 22, 2022

Coming back to the topic of cricket, Finch recently said: “I don’t think I’ll play again. There’s no point, I’m not going to play Test cricket again so the younger guys in our squad, there’s some really talented players, so there’s no point me taking up one of those spots when they can be getting really valuable game time. I love playing red-ball cricket, but it’s just reality. Unless you’re pushing for a Test match, I don’t really see the point to be honest."

The Aussie skipper is also looking forward to putting the bat to the ball. “I feel like I’m hitting it nicely; I’m just tinkering a little bit with my technique and a few really minor changes, so it’s just about trying to get them implemented as quick as I can," Finch was quoted as saying.

