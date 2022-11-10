CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Fans Mourn With Memes as England Crush India in T20 World Cup Semi-final

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 16:56 IST

Adelaide

India lost to England a the T20 World Cup semi-final. (Credits: Twitter)

India lost to England at the T20 World Cup semi-final and Twitter recorded the tragedy in memes.

India lost to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in a huge 10-wicket defeat. The Indian team has now crashed out of the World Cup and the final will be played between England and Pakistan on Sunday, November 13. England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales crushed Indian bowlers, chasing the target of 169 in just 16 overs. While Butler remained Not Out at 80, Hales struck at the other end, hitting 86 runs.

India had started off on strong footing and today’s bitter defeat sent Cricket Twitter into a downward spiral. As Pakistani fans, whose team made a stunning turnaround during the course of the tournament, watch on with glee, it’s game over on Indian cricket Twitter. The loss is being mourned in memes.

This also quashes anticipation for a India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan reached the finals of a T20 World Cup following a wait of 13 long years after being down and out in its 2022 edition. With the elimination alarms blaring early on, Babar Azam’s team showed immense character and grit thereafter. Three consecutive wins later and a shocking victory of Netherlands over South Africa paved the way for the Green Army to march to the semi-final on Wednesday.

first published:November 10, 2022, 16:55 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 16:56 IST