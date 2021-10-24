Desi Fans 'Predict' India's Win Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup With Smashing Memes

The banter around the much-anticipated India and Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday has already begun on social media. Thousands of tweets and hot takes have flooded the microblogging site Twitter. Fans from both nations are putting forth their best defence as to why their team will emerge victorious in the match that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. For Pakistani fans, the Champions Trophy final win against India in 2017 is their best bet. As for the fans in India, the pristine record of Team India against their arch-rivals in the World Cup events gives them an upper hand in taking countless jabs at their counterpart. Bringing back the evergreen jibe of the condition of television sets post Pakistan’s loss on Sunday, the desi fans have already “predicted" India’s win with memes.
Pakistani cricket fans visiting their nearest Television shops : pic.twitter.com/dm6N207gXr— (@aakash_lakhia) October 24, 2021
All set for today's thriller In bw pakistani fans be like…#IndvsPak#T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/Sq4rGpagYm— Tokyo (@Tokyo8886) October 24, 2021
Everything is temporary, Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets is PERMANENT #MaukaMauka #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/rS5xSCvBw6— Dr Raunak Baranwal (@rauni214) October 23, 2021
Everything is Temporary, Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets is PERMANENT #MaukaMauka #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/clk2meWnPd— Dark Order☠ (@Callmevillain3) October 24, 2021
Pakistani Fans reaction tomorrow#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/plM2D9pCKC— Abhishek (@dj_abhiishek) October 23, 2021
#MaukaMauka Everything is temporary, Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets is PERMANENT #MaukaMauka #IndvsPak #ICCT20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/hd7PbtRqnr— (@SameerSankhawar) October 24, 2021
Not a meme. Just pakistani fans watching #INDvPAK match.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HxY3zzQx2s— Shruti (@BawaalxD) October 23, 2021
Pakistani fans' condition after Pak vs Ind face off in 2017. What will happen now??#ICCT20WorldCup2021#INDvPAK#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/X8WbqrRWMR— Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) October 23, 2021
#MaukaMauka #indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #IndvsPak #PakVsInd Pakistan team after seen Indian Team strength pic.twitter.com/edDwRw5dJC— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) October 23, 2021
"Champions Trophy yaad hai?" pic.twitter.com/WzrzkjJZxu— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 24, 2021
Tomorrow After loosing the match to indiaPak dressing room be like #INDvPAK #IndvsPakpic.twitter.com/CaP36cqz4S— AAYANSH (@Aayanshkashyp) October 23, 2021
The reasons why everyone is waiting for the #INDvPAK match : pic.twitter.com/YxBCSy4LBb— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) October 23, 2021
#INDvPAK #PAKvINDBabar Azam right now. pic.twitter.com/AIVslk3gyJ— Swapnil (@swapnil_bs) October 24, 2021
#INDvPAK Every indian today : pic.twitter.com/aAp6ohdxxA
— Sumit Jadhav (@Ekdum_jhakaasss) October 24, 2021
Meanwhile, India has an impressive 5-0 record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s record against India in 50-overs World Cup is worse as they have lost all seven encounters against Men in Blue. The Pakistan team, however, have won three out of five ICC Champions trophy matches against India. And, Pakistan’s last win against India also came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.
Virat Kohli and Co. will be eager to continue their domination in this star-studded fixture which will also be the tournament opener for both teams.
