Desi Fans 'Predict' India's Win Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup With Smashing Memes

The banter around the much-anticipated India and Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter on Sunday has already begun on social media. Thousands of tweets and hot takes have flooded the microblogging site Twitter. Fans from both nations are putting forth their best defence as to why their team will emerge victorious in the match that will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. For Pakistani fans, the Champions Trophy final win against India in 2017 is their best bet. As for the fans in India, the pristine record of Team India against their arch-rivals in the World Cup events gives them an upper hand in taking countless jabs at their counterpart. Bringing back the evergreen jibe of the condition of television sets post Pakistan’s loss on Sunday, the desi fans have already “predicted" India’s win with memes.

Pakistani cricket fans visiting their nearest Television shops : pic.twitter.com/dm6N207gXr— (@aakash_lakhia) October 24, 2021

Everything is temporary, Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets is PERMANENT #MaukaMauka #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/rS5xSCvBw6— Dr Raunak Baranwal (@rauni214) October 23, 2021

Everything is Temporary, Pakistani fans breaking their TV sets is PERMANENT #MaukaMauka #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/clk2meWnPd— Dark Order☠ (@Callmevillain3) October 24, 2021

Pakistani fans' condition after Pak vs Ind face off in 2017. What will happen now??#ICCT20WorldCup2021#INDvPAK#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/X8WbqrRWMR— Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) October 23, 2021

Tomorrow After loosing the match to indiaPak dressing room be like #INDvPAK #IndvsPakpic.twitter.com/CaP36cqz4S— AAYANSH (@Aayanshkashyp) October 23, 2021

The reasons why everyone is waiting for the #INDvPAK match : pic.twitter.com/YxBCSy4LBb— Varad Ralegaonkar (@varadr_tistic) October 23, 2021

Meanwhile, India has an impressive 5-0 record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan’s record against India in 50-overs World Cup is worse as they have lost all seven encounters against Men in Blue. The Pakistan team, however, have won three out of five ICC Champions trophy matches against India. And, Pakistan’s last win against India also came in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Virat Kohli and Co. will be eager to continue their domination in this star-studded fixture which will also be the tournament opener for both teams.

