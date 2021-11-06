Desi Fans Prepare Afghanistan for Win Against New Zealand With Hilarious Memes

Team India crushed Scotland by 8 wickets and 81 balls to spare on Friday to keep their hopes alive of sneaking through to the semifinals in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, although their chances are still razor-thin. Thanks to India’s strategy, execution, and a rare toss win by Virat Kohli against Scotland, India chasing down the target of 86 in a mere 6.3 overs has helped them build a superior Net Run Rate in Group II. But how can India still qualify for the semis despite losing their first two contests to Pakistan and New Zealand? The answer lies in the upcoming encounter between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday where a win by the Black Caps could render India’s match against Namibia a mere formality. However, if Afghanistan managed an unlikely upset and left Kiwis reeling at 6 points, things will get really interesting for India.

Desi fans, aware of all the permutations and combinations, now have their eyes awaiting Sunday’s match and are backing Afghanistan with all their might and memes.

Waqt badal gaya, jazbaat badal gaye pic.twitter.com/OmaEOLB3Ur— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) November 5, 2021

India to Afghanistan now pic.twitter.com/x1Nk7rHzci— Sagar 🇮🇳 🇦🇫 (@sagarcasm) November 5, 2021

Time to believe in Rashid Khan supremacy. #AFGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EfJDwl5PZr— Aditya Mittal (@mittal_im) November 5, 2021

Whole India will pray for Afghanistan #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/AQesWDRFsK— Nayan Mani Majumdar (@NckNayan) November 5, 2021

Scenario Before AFG vs NZ match pic.twitter.com/aVPw97dS1d— S Ravind King (@sravindking) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, after the match, Team India celebrated skipper Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday inside the dressing room. The Indian cricket team, on its official Instagram page, shared a video of the entire Indian team can be seen celebrating Kohli’s birthday.

Team India mentor and former skipper MS Dhoni can be seen lighting the candle on the cake for Kohli. Virat Kohli then cut the cake without blowing the candle, which was pointed out by Dhoni as the entire team shared a laugh. Kohli then feeds the cake to MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav.

