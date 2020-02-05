Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Desi Fans Respond to Pakistan's Comical Run-Out Against India in U-19 World Cup With Brutal Memes

The unflattering photos and videos that emerged from the incident only rubbed salt in the wounds of Pakistan camp during semi-final clash against India in U19 Cricket World Cup.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Desi Fans Respond to Pakistan's Comical Run-Out Against India in U-19 World Cup With Brutal Memes
Photoshopped image tweeted by @Smart__Suren.

Their dream to watch Pakistan win a World Cup contest against India once again shattered in million pieces after the Under-19 Men in Blue captained by Priyam Garg outplayed Rohail Nazir's squad in all departments in a one-sided semi-final affair in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

The mighty win put the defending champions India one step away from a fifth U-19 World Cup title.

Chasing a score of 172/10 put up by Pakistan, India swatted away the arch-rivals comfortably by reaching the target with almost 15 overs to spare. They did so by keeping all their wickets intact as Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena stitched a partnership of 176 runs.

Jaiswal finished things off in MS Dhoni-esque style with a huge six that also brought up his century.

While India cruised in their chase, Pakistan's batsmen were in for some quality bowling attack, spearheaded with a 5-er by Sushant Mishra.

Worse, Pakistan's batsmen were involved in a comedy of errors when both the batters found themselves on the non-striker's end when Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 31st over.

Facing the ball was Qasim Akram, who chipped one of Bishnoi's deliveries and charged down the pitch for a single. Pakistani skipper Rohail Nazir, who initially showed interest in a run, changed his mind instantly. As a result, both the batsmen scrambled to the non-striker's end.

Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel effected the stumps on the striker's end and replays showed that Nazir had grounded his bat first on the bowler's end. Akram had to make a long walk back to the pavilion.

The unflattering photos and videos that emerged from the incident only rubbed salt in the wounds of Pakistan camp.

(Scroll to 1:28)

Desi fans back in India weren't in a mood to let go of the opportunity and they responded to the comical run out with brutal memes and commentary.

Not so long ago back in 2019, the senior Indian team had registered their seventh victory over the arch-rivals in a World Cup game. This time around, however, the dejected fans from Pakistan didn't hold anything back and slammed their team with equally brutal but hilarious memes.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

