Desi Fans Respond to Pakistan's Comical Run-Out Against India in U-19 World Cup With Brutal Memes
The unflattering photos and videos that emerged from the incident only rubbed salt in the wounds of Pakistan camp during semi-final clash against India in U19 Cricket World Cup.
Photoshopped image tweeted by @Smart__Suren.
Their dream to watch Pakistan win a World Cup contest against India once again shattered in million pieces after the Under-19 Men in Blue captained by Priyam Garg outplayed Rohail Nazir's squad in all departments in a one-sided semi-final affair in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
The mighty win put the defending champions India one step away from a fifth U-19 World Cup title.
Chasing a score of 172/10 put up by Pakistan, India swatted away the arch-rivals comfortably by reaching the target with almost 15 overs to spare. They did so by keeping all their wickets intact as Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena stitched a partnership of 176 runs.
Jaiswal finished things off in MS Dhoni-esque style with a huge six that also brought up his century.
While India cruised in their chase, Pakistan's batsmen were in for some quality bowling attack, spearheaded with a 5-er by Sushant Mishra.
Worse, Pakistan's batsmen were involved in a comedy of errors when both the batters found themselves on the non-striker's end when Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the 31st over.
Facing the ball was Qasim Akram, who chipped one of Bishnoi's deliveries and charged down the pitch for a single. Pakistani skipper Rohail Nazir, who initially showed interest in a run, changed his mind instantly. As a result, both the batsmen scrambled to the non-striker's end.
Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel effected the stumps on the striker's end and replays showed that Nazir had grounded his bat first on the bowler's end. Akram had to make a long walk back to the pavilion.
The unflattering photos and videos that emerged from the incident only rubbed salt in the wounds of Pakistan camp.
A moment to forget for Pakistan ♂️ #U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/q6f9jfYT71— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 5, 2020
(Scroll to 1:28)
Desi fans back in India weren't in a mood to let go of the opportunity and they responded to the comical run out with brutal memes and commentary.
If someone ask u what is consistency..!!Show them this pic !!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/7bifFYCsG1— Decent Boii (@_decent_boii) February 4, 2020
February 5, 2020
Well it's Under 19 match. So here's under 19 versionPak fans right now: pic.twitter.com/aoR3SyBuoO— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) February 4, 2020
Indians watching Pakistan under 19 team run between the wickets #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Ynuoh6GDoV— SwatKat (@swatic12) February 4, 2020
If run out is an art, Pakistan is picasso of it.... #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Kd83imidLj— Myrights (@Khelkabaddii) February 4, 2020
#IndvsPak #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/F8uK0aIY57— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2020
Pakistan struggling against India even in an Under-19 World Cup match. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/foW5ku3LHn— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2020
Pak senior team looking at Pak junior team getting defeated by India in a World Cup. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/V2sC2vGMqk— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 4, 2020
Not so long ago back in 2019, the senior Indian team had registered their seventh victory over the arch-rivals in a World Cup game. This time around, however, the dejected fans from Pakistan didn't hold anything back and slammed their team with equally brutal but hilarious memes.
