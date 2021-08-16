Desi Fans Scream After Spotting Lionel Messi at Paris Hotel Balcony, He Waves Back

Fans go out of their way to catch a glimpse of their favourite sporting hero(es). However, for a lucky few, a chance to see their favourites up close without breaking sweat is another level of bliss. Two Indians are still reeling under the excitement after they had a golden chance to see their favourite football star up close recently.

Lionel Messi changed clubs for the first in his career after he ended his over two decade association with FC Barcelona earlier this month. The talismanic striker signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The League 1 giants ensured that the legendary footballer not only received the greatest welcome of all time, but also went all out for the star striker’s luxury and comfort by booking him and his family at the Le Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris. Meanwhile, fans turned out in large numbers, right from the airport till the Parc de Princes Stadium to greet the star. However, it was a lucky day for two Indian fans who stole the show on social media after they got the golden opportunity not only to see Messi and his family just a few meters away, but to receive an acknowledgement by the star himself.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was out briefly to greet fans from the hotel’s balcony. That’s when two lucky Kerala residents — Anas P A, a native of Thalikulam in Thrissur, and Sameer, a resident of Thanoor in Malappuram, spotted Messi and his family just a few meters away.

Speaking to Mathrubhumi News about their lucky encounter, the duo said that they had waited on the roads for a long time after hearing about Messi’s arrival. However, they returned disappointed to their hotel room, but little did they expect that the star would be standing in the balcony right next to theirs. The duo excitedly called out to him upon and Messi acknowledged their call with a thumbs up, they told the publication.

Anas recorded the event on his phone and shared on social media which instantly went viral. The footage shows Anas calling out to Messi a couple of times.

Check it out here:

While, the duo got lucky with the acknowledgement from Messi,Sameer even managed to get a dream selfie with the legendary footballer. He told the media outlet that he waited patiently at the restaurant and called out to Messi when he saw him stepping out. The football icon was surrounded by tight security, but when he pleaded for a selfie, Messi turned for a few seconds for him to click a picture, he explained.

Sameer said that his phone hasn’t stopped ringing after he shared the prized selfie on social media.

