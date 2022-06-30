'Desi Flash': Superfast Indian Railways Employee Prints Tickets in Mere Seconds

A railway employee's exceptional ticket dispensing speed has created a lot of buzz on social media. In a video, shared on Twitter, the person is giving tickets from an Automatic Ticket Vending Machine. And, he makes it look so easy. At times, he doesn't even have to see the screen. Can you believe it? No right? The employees just ask for the destination, collect the money, and then take out a ticket from the machine by adding the relevant information.

With the number of things to do, one might take 20-25 seconds to obtain one ticket. But not this employee. He collects the money from one passenger and asks about the destination of the next passengers, while simultaneously adding it to the machine. The ticket comes out but by then he is ready to enter another destination.

The caption along with the clip read, “Somewhere in Indian Railways, this is so fast, giving tickets to three passengers in 15 seconds. Take a look:

Somewhere in Indian Railways this guy is so fast giving tickets to 3 passengers in 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/1ZGnirXA9d — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) June 28, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1.7 lakh views and almost 9,000 likes, and counting. Netizens were amazed to see the speed with which the employee was distributing tickets.

“Superb accuracy he has achieved over the time. Time saved,” said one user.

Superb Accuracy he has achieved over the time.Time saved…wow https://t.co/EQrr3ZRmnA — Rohit Kumbhojkar 🇮🇳 (@ROHITKUMBHOJKAR) June 29, 2022

Another said, “Our very own flash.”

Our very own Flash. https://t.co/nOhu4lHulX — Nanda Gopal 🇮🇳 (@_CappedCrusader) June 29, 2022

“When man and machine work together!” exclaimed this user.

When man and machine work together ! https://t.co/YDimv8JExC — Yeshwanth Kini (@YeshwanthKini) June 29, 2022

“India has got talent,” stated this user.

One user commented, “Whatever automation we do, we cannot beat humans. A perfect example is the video below.”

Whatever automation we do, we cannot beat humans. A perfect example in below video. https://t.co/e24Fwgs2tm — sanjeev mathur (@gattuguddi) June 29, 2022

Another chuckled saying, “Lol. Machine is taking more time to print tickets.”

Lol machine is taking more time to print tickets 😂👌 https://t.co/FqgPUp9AMV — Prabhav Tengse | प्रभव टेंग्से (@t_prabhav) June 29, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the video:

Efficiency thy name is this super fast guy 👇 https://t.co/7wjX35Jb2L — Swarada (@swarada) June 29, 2022

Am I the only one impressed by the speed of this machine! https://t.co/yKmW958kPt — Hozefa Merchant (@hozmerc) June 29, 2022

Travellers take time to read the screen. Ticket issuers behind windows serially ask, print tickets, & return change wasting time. Guys operating such machines ask passengers to collect printed tickets while returning change & asking next guy his destination. Parallel processing! https://t.co/tDfTHuzPEz — Madhur Kotharay (@MadhurKotharay) June 29, 2022

So, what are your thoughts on the video?

