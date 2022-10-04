Desi Food Blogger Tries French Fries With Vanilla Ice Cream, Watch Her Epic Reaction

Some food combinations sound utterly weird at first but when tried they turn out to be surprisingly yummy. A sibling pair of food bloggers on Instagram decided to try some weird food combinations to determine which mix-match would be delicious. In a bid to complete the task, one of the bloggers tried the unusual combo of french fries with vanilla ice cream. While it is a bizarre combination, the food blogger happened to have loved it. Such was the liking that she even gave it a rating of 9 out of 10. Known as Thakare Sisters on social media, the sibling pair often share videos of their food reviews online.

A video of them trying the weird combo of french fries and vanilla ice cream was also shared on Instagram. In the clip, the food blogger first flaunts a tub of vanilla ice cream and then a packet of french fries. She appears to be a little out of place to take the first bite of the mixture, but surprisingly the combo delighted her taste buds. Watch the video below:

The viral video attracted the opinions of many internet users, while one agreed, “Fries with vanilla ice cream taste good,” another added, “It’s yum.” Meanwhile, a netizen went on to share a story of another weird combination that they have tried, “Once I ate Maggie with potato chips, and trust me it was so delicious.”

While some food combos turn out to be delicious, there are many that go beyond weird and are termed cross. During their weird food combination review segment, the food bloggers tried out a number of dishes. One of them was Maggi mixed with vanilla ice cream. The making process of the dish was shown on their online blog page. The blogger did not happen to like this one. Take a look at it here:

Another crazy combination was adding banana as a topping on Margherita pizza from Dominos. Even this mix-match did not seem to impress the blogger.

Lastly, the mixture of vanilla ice cream and soy sauce was also tried but that did not work either.

What do you think of these weird food combos?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here