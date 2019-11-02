Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'

'WE don't deserve brown grandpas'.

News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'
'WE don't deserve brown grandpas'.

Trick or treaters can be an annoying bunch and many want to avoid the more rowdy ones on Halloween. However, for an elderly man who has just battled cancer and won, the very same trick or treaters could be life-affirming.

While Twitter is full of photos of crazy costumes following Halloween on Thursday, Twitter user Manveer Grewal on Friday shared a heartwarming video of his grandfather, sitting patiently by huge piles of carts full of candy and waiting for kids to arrive.

In the caption, Grewal wrote, "My grandpa just recently won his battle with cancer and I've never seen him so excited to give out candy to kids". He further requested people to visit his house so that his grandpa can give out the candy.

The adorable video has over 83,000 likes and nearly 10,000 retweets. Twitterati showered the video with lots of love and adoration.

According to Grewal, it rained in his area on Halloween and so not a lot of children ended up coming for trick or treating. Though his grandpa was dismayed, Grewal said that the response the video got on Twitter cheered him up.

"After 20 mins of explaining the Internet and Twitter to my grandpa, he finally understands the level of support he's gotten and says he wishes he could give all of you candy. To every person that stopped to show support, I love and appreciate you for making our day," he wrote. He also shared another candid video of his granddad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram