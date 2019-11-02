Desi Grandad Waiting to Give Out Candy on First Halloween After Beating Cancer is 'Bursting Hearts'

Trick or treaters can be an annoying bunch and many want to avoid the more rowdy ones on Halloween. However, for an elderly man who has just battled cancer and won, the very same trick or treaters could be life-affirming.

While Twitter is full of photos of crazy costumes following Halloween on Thursday, Twitter user Manveer Grewal on Friday shared a heartwarming video of his grandfather, sitting patiently by huge piles of carts full of candy and waiting for kids to arrive.

In the caption, Grewal wrote, "My grandpa just recently won his battle with cancer and I've never seen him so excited to give out candy to kids". He further requested people to visit his house so that his grandpa can give out the candy.

My grandpa just recently won his battle with cancer and I've never seen him so excited to give out candy to kids. Pls come to our house pic.twitter.com/5zdM46FYt6 — Lucifer ♠️ (@ManveerGrewal_) October 31, 2019

The adorable video has over 83,000 likes and nearly 10,000 retweets. Twitterati showered the video with lots of love and adoration.

Me pulling up in a costume bc I don’t want him to be sad pic.twitter.com/gnERJOEXrc — sid (@badkutthi) November 1, 2019

my heart is bursting. we don't deserve brown grandpas — saahitya (@saahiuppalapati) November 1, 2019

Knock knock grandpa, I cannot go to your house but I'm sending my love online~ pic.twitter.com/ep6V4QIEdj — yayang (@juniaruta) November 1, 2019

I’d come to your house just to congratulate your grandpa!☺️ — navi (@foreveracanuckk) November 1, 2019

I’m glad he’s feeling better now bro ❤️ — Taran Dosanjh (@TaranDosanjh_) November 1, 2019

According to Grewal, it rained in his area on Halloween and so not a lot of children ended up coming for trick or treating. Though his grandpa was dismayed, Grewal said that the response the video got on Twitter cheered him up.

"After 20 mins of explaining the Internet and Twitter to my grandpa, he finally understands the level of support he's gotten and says he wishes he could give all of you candy. To every person that stopped to show support, I love and appreciate you for making our day," he wrote. He also shared another candid video of his granddad.

His face when I said half a million people ❤️ I fucking love you Twitter pic.twitter.com/jasSo4qscA — Lucifer ♠️ (@ManveerGrewal_) November 1, 2019

