Desi Groom Falls Asleep on Stage During Wedding, Bride’s Reaction Sums up Viral Video

In the last year and a half, internet scrolling has widely increased as people are pulling out bizarre and funny videos from the past. Wedding content appears to be the favourite of netizens as recently several videos from marriage ceremonies have surfaced online that will leave you in splits. From the newlywed couple dancing on stage to the groom being thrashed for marrying a girl belonging to another caste, there is no end to such videos. We come across new instances from weddings that go on to bag headlines and become trending on the internet.

A recent one to join the list is of the groom who fell asleep during his wedding. The hilarious video, shared by Niranjan Mahapatra, featured a couple sitting on the stage, in all their wedding fineries. The bride appeared extremely active as she was interacting with people. However, the groom was the exact opposite. Keep ‘being active’ aside, he was not able to keep his eyes open throughout the ceremony.

In the clip, the groom dozed off on his to-be wife’s shoulder and was swaying around on his seat. His friends are trying their level best to keep him awake and make him sit straight, but all in vain. In the caption of this video, the user had written a myriad of hashtags along with emoticons.

Mahapatra is no stranger to such popularity. Earlier, several reels shared by him had gone viral.

Take a look at the video –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niranjan Mahapatra (@official_niranjanm87)

The video is being widely shared on social media and the comment section of the post is buzzing with activity. Although the video says that the groom had fallen asleep, several users are doubtful about the same. In the clip, as he is falling on the chair, some have guessed that he might be drunk due to which he could not sit straight.

Apart from this, a majority of netizens joked about it and were quite amused at the video. One of the users even alerted the groom as he wrote, “Jag ja. Koi aur shaadi kar le jaayega.”

