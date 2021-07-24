Desi Groom Works On Laptop on Wedding Day, Bride's Reaction is Everything

The Black Swan Event of 2020 forced everybody inside. It also became the genesis of this new trend called ‘Work from Home.’ Toppling between a list of advantages and disadvantages, the trend has its fans and haters in equal amounts.From the box of gems that is the social media, one has popped up and surfaced recently and is going viral, leaving netizens into splits. It is a video of a groom working on his laptop on his wedding day. He is surrounded by guests, relatives, and the pandit ji is waiting for him to finish so that the rituals can begin. Even though the video’s premise is hilarious in itself, it was not what sold the video to the netizens.

The element that ensued hilarity was the bride’s reaction. While the camera focused on the groom, in the beginning, it further panned across the hall to capture the bride. The bride, in her traditional Maharashtrian attire, is seen bursting into laughter. After capturing this joyous moment, the camera turns back to the groom again, who is then seeing handing over the laptop to somebody and all set to get married.

The video was shared by a popular wedding-related page on Instagram. The text attached to the video read, “Work from Home? Nah… It’s Work from Wedding.” The page, in the caption, wrote, “Working Dulha & Laughing Bride, Welcome to Weddings’21.”

Many people expressed their giggles and guffaw through the comment box, and many cracked humorous jokes based on the happenings of the video. However, a lot of people took to the comment box and condemned the toxic office culture, which has proliferated with the new ‘Work from Home’ trend.

The virality of the video also led people who attended the wedding to shed some more light on the video and clarified that the groom isn’t actually working. One of the users wrote, “He is not working. He is just setting up the video call so that people who could not come can attend the virtual wedding.

