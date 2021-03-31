Desi Influencer Slammed for Saying 'Privileged' People See Poverty Because They're 'Miserable'

A social media influencer has stirred up a row after she said implied in a video that poverty was nothing but a state of mind. “How do you get to decide that someone is underprivileged?" she says in the video. No one is hoarding on anything, she says in a long rant on her denial of poverty and resting it all on our respective perspectives. “You have been programmed to believe that sources are limited and the people who have less of it are underprivileged and the people who have more of it are evil people," she says. Her argument is that we feel miserable about others on the basis of our own limitations. “Your mindset is limited, nobody is hoarding on anything," she says. The video was shared on Instagram as a Reel by a social media influencer named Nimisha Vermaa.

Her claims have stunned the Internet and people are calling her out for the problematic views. While she may have tried to go into the post-truth trajectory to question the existence of poverty, her argument failed to make sense to several people on Twitter. Her tone-deaf remark and denial of misery received flak on social media with several people pointing out at her own point of privilege to make the remark.

UC rich desi influencers are a plague. How ignorant and idiotic do you have to be to spew such nonsense??? https://t.co/cuzt8cDfcw— Sharanya Paulraj (@sharusays) March 31, 2021

When you are over privileged and don't understand what underprivileged means https://t.co/F41AyBHuZn— Basit (@kiheenhasa) March 31, 2021

Ok guys if an accident happens I'm not saving anyone they might not need help. it's my own mindset that's limited https://t.co/r6JsvcDMkZ— Perry |exurbius stan acc| (@billebichud) March 31, 2021

this is the absolute worst take ive seen i could feel myself losing brain cells https://t.co/wT6lvLAIV8— cat lady’s gf (@jenswtnr) March 30, 2021

Vermaa has a verified account on Twitter with over 92,000 followers.

“Creating a global change by awakening lovers," her bio reads.