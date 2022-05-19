Desi Instagrammer Will Do Your Homework '100% Satisfactorily' But Would You Pay the Price?

To help students get through their assignments, an Instagram page has come up with an initiative which offers to complete these assignments right on time. Titled “Homework.made.easy” the page promises to do all kinds of homework for both school and college students. This includes everything from a PowerPoint presentation to notebook completion. Managing tons of assignments and homework projects can always be a task. It has never been easy to navigate school and college life with those piles of papers filled with numbers and alphabets. “Whether it’s your project file or practical file, you can get everything done here at very affordable prices! You can get the hard copy delivered to your doorstep. If you’re running out of time to submit your homework before the deadline, you can reach out to us! We’ll be there for you,” read the caption of a video posted on the page.

It has several reel videos featuring different types of assignments. The page includes videos featuring history assignments, IGNOU assignments and much more. Have a look:

The page also features several memes.

This page has managed to gather 30.6K followers. While few people are praising the page for its efforts, others think that it is not promoting good practice. “I did these things for free in my school and College days,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “There are thousand ideas to have a business providing such services is indirectly destroying the future of our country assignments are a part of syllabus n given for the betterment of students and whatever you are promoting is so wrong.”

“People like you are the reason there are so many uneducated brats roaming around showing off their degree and getting jobs that they don’t deserve,” wrote another Instagram user. Defending the idea, one person commented, “All the people criticising don’t realise that half of the assignments are pretty useless made upon an archaic education system. This written assignment culture only exist in India, while on one side we are apt with teaching online but want assignments handwritten.”

What do you think about this business idea?

