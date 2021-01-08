News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Desi Internet Comes Together to Help Elderly Man Selling Pottery on Roadside in Noida
2-MIN READ

Desi Internet Comes Together to Help Elderly Man Selling Pottery on Roadside in Noida

Desi Internet Comes Together to Help Elderly Man Selling Pottery on Roadside in Noida

Some of the netizens also said that they had bought ceramic ware from this old man's stall in Noida and appreciated the quality.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Baba ka dhaba was one incident that reinstated our faith in humanity and showed us the power of Internet when put to good use. An old man struggling to keep his eatery business afloat to even meet basic needs touched everyone's heart and day after the story was shared on social media his food stall in a south Delhi locality was flooded with people queuing up to order food.

A similar incident was recently reported from Noida where an old man selling pottery found help from local residents.The roadside vendor, Prem Singh, sells pottery in Sector 27 Noida but with pandemic, his business suffered a blow.

In an attempt to lend a helping hand to Singh, journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor shared Singh's story and urged people to buy pottery items from his stall to help him in tough times. She has also shared the location of Singh's stall to help people reach there easily.

Soon people responded to her tweet and some even said that they had in past bought ceramic wares from him and appreciated the quality.

The power of Internet has in the pandemic times given hope to many street vendors and small business owners. Baba ka dhaba fame Kanta Prasad even managed to open a restaurant of his own few weeks ago after people in huge numbers turned to help him in testing times. Here is to hoping that Prem Singh of Noida too finds some help in tough times.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...