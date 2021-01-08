Desi Internet Comes Together to Help Elderly Man Selling Pottery on Roadside in Noida

Baba ka dhaba was one incident that reinstated our faith in humanity and showed us the power of Internet when put to good use. An old man struggling to keep his eatery business afloat to even meet basic needs touched everyone's heart and day after the story was shared on social media his food stall in a south Delhi locality was flooded with people queuing up to order food.

A similar incident was recently reported from Noida where an old man selling pottery found help from local residents.The roadside vendor, Prem Singh, sells pottery in Sector 27 Noida but with pandemic, his business suffered a blow.

In an attempt to lend a helping hand to Singh, journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor shared Singh's story and urged people to buy pottery items from his stall to help him in tough times. She has also shared the location of Singh's stall to help people reach there easily.

Prem Singh is a potter selling his wares at the sector-27 main road, Noida. He blessed me with tears today after I bought some items. I was his first customer in weeks he says. He has nice stuff! Do your thing Noida Twitter! Location: https://t.co/W1yrtmvLPA pic.twitter.com/QE9EdK1um2 — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) January 6, 2021

Soon people responded to her tweet and some even said that they had in past bought ceramic wares from him and appreciated the quality.

I try to shop from street vendors as much as possible. I bought two tulsi pots at very good price from this shop recently. pic.twitter.com/MmP8iVS8Fp — V Abhyudaya 🇮🇳 (@V_Abhyudaya) January 6, 2021

All plant lovers there is a treasure here! https://t.co/5krYoUWUwv — Arunima (@Arunima24) January 6, 2021

People normally don't go for this type of wares because they think these are costly as compared to normal earthern wares (flower pots, etc...). Will certainly visit. — A Negi (@asn9009) January 7, 2021

I wish someone help him selling online for people like us who looking forward to buy but living far from Noida. — SRRK- I am Sushant (@patel310) January 6, 2021

Will go there this weekend! — Srishti Rajiv Sharma (@SrishtiRajiv) January 6, 2021

The power of Internet has in the pandemic times given hope to many street vendors and small business owners. Baba ka dhaba fame Kanta Prasad even managed to open a restaurant of his own few weeks ago after people in huge numbers turned to help him in testing times. Here is to hoping that Prem Singh of Noida too finds some help in tough times.