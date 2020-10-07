Desi Internet is Here with Memes to Cheer You Up Next Time Your Credit Card Declines

It's been only a few weeks since the desi Internet recovered from the bizarre yet hilarious "Binod" trend and now, we have a new meme on our hands called "Credit card declines" and it is going to make you cry in broke.

If you haven't come across them yet, don't fret.

The basic premise of this meme is the imaginary scenarios wherein you get the service you had asked for except the credit card declines at the crucial moment and that service which you had already received and used gets undone after the failed transaction.

Although the meme didn't originate on the Indian web, the desis made it their own by conveniently picking out the worst-case scenarios (obviously) for comedic effect and gave their own spin using pop culture references from Bollywood movies and web series.

Also Read: Krunal Pandya's 'Meh' Face While Batting Against Rajasthan Royals is Twitter's Collective Mood

Here's a roundup of these memes and they aren't for everyone. You've been warned.

Enjoying meal in 5 star hotelCredit Card - *declines*Hotel staffs- pic.twitter.com/sD5ZySsQxz — Rishav (@sayminame___) October 5, 2020

Electrician: I fixed the lights in your room. Credit card: *declines* pic.twitter.com/bHZd5Ll7Jw — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) October 5, 2020

Tattoo artist: your tattoo is done! Credit card: *declines*Tattoo artist: pic.twitter.com/ZuXbMYM9WZ — dexter (@DexterSoWhat) October 1, 2020

Eating delicious food in 5 star hotel...Credit card - *declines*Hotal staff : pic.twitter.com/lNMgWsOSXO — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 5, 2020

*Credit card declines in hospital*2 Minutes later: pic.twitter.com/bkP1TqcuWC — ᴡᴀᴊɪᴅ ᴀʟɪ (@WajidAlii_) October 6, 2020

Hotel manager:- Hope you had a great dinner! please pay.Credit card declinesManager:- pic.twitter.com/dfOxbmyDPX — Roman (@pie_by_2) October 5, 2020

Doctor : Eye transplant successful you can go home now*Credit Card declines*Doctor - pic.twitter.com/L1VdElW0sG — Rishav (@sayminame___) October 6, 2020

Service Center: Your laptop has been successfully repaired Sir.Credit Card: *declines*Service Center: pic.twitter.com/x9gyVE8xft — MemesManiacIn (@MemesManiacIn) October 6, 2020

We have a winner.

The 'Credit Card Declines' bears a resemblance to 'Imagine your card declines', a trend that went wildly popular on microblogging site Twitter back in September.