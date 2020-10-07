Desi Internet is Here with Memes to Cheer You Up Next Time Your Credit Card Declines

It's been only a few weeks since the desi Internet recovered from the bizarre yet hilarious "Binod" trend and now, we have a new meme on our hands called "Credit card declines" and it is going to make you cry in broke.
If you haven't come across them yet, don't fret.
The basic premise of this meme is the imaginary scenarios wherein you get the service you had asked for except the credit card declines at the crucial moment and that service which you had already received and used gets undone after the failed transaction.
Although the meme didn't originate on the Indian web, the desis made it their own by conveniently picking out the worst-case scenarios (obviously) for comedic effect and gave their own spin using pop culture references from Bollywood movies and web series.
Here's a roundup of these memes and they aren't for everyone. You've been warned.
Enjoying meal in 5 star hotelCredit Card - *declines*Hotel staffs- pic.twitter.com/sD5ZySsQxz— Rishav (@sayminame___) October 5, 2020
Electrician: I fixed the lights in your room. Credit card: *declines* pic.twitter.com/bHZd5Ll7Jw— Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) October 5, 2020
Tattoo artist: your tattoo is done! Credit card: *declines*Tattoo artist: pic.twitter.com/ZuXbMYM9WZ— dexter (@DexterSoWhat) October 1, 2020
#HunterXHunter Doctor : Your Heart surgery was successful*Credit Card Declines*Doctor : pic.twitter.com/y2Oq6J8xgZ— Hariom Kushwaha🇮🇳 (@I_aint_Joker) October 5, 2020
Eating delicious food in 5 star hotel...Credit card - *declines*Hotal staff : pic.twitter.com/lNMgWsOSXO— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 5, 2020
*Credit card declines in hospital*2 Minutes later: pic.twitter.com/bkP1TqcuWC— ᴡᴀᴊɪᴅ ᴀʟɪ (@WajidAlii_) October 6, 2020
Hotel manager:- Hope you had a great dinner! please pay.Credit card declinesManager:- pic.twitter.com/dfOxbmyDPX— Roman (@pie_by_2) October 5, 2020
Doctor : Eye transplant successful you can go home now*Credit Card declines*Doctor - pic.twitter.com/L1VdElW0sG— Rishav (@sayminame___) October 6, 2020
Service Center: Your laptop has been successfully repaired Sir.Credit Card: *declines*Service Center: pic.twitter.com/x9gyVE8xft— MemesManiacIn (@MemesManiacIn) October 6, 2020
We have a winner.
Credit card : *Declines* *Me pays through cash* pic.twitter.com/2E3oYneWsq— Aishthetic?? (@Badassgirlll) October 5, 2020
The 'Credit Card Declines' bears a resemblance to 'Imagine your card declines', a trend that went wildly popular on microblogging site Twitter back in September.