Desi Man Asks Gauri Khan for Suhana's Hand in Marriage, Says 'I Earn a Lakh'

‘King of Bollywood’ Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a high place in Indian cinema and always been a fan favorite. His children have also been given attention by his fans for simply being related to him. His daughter, Suhana Khan recently turned a year older and celebrated her 21st birthday on May 22. Sharing photos of her birthday with her fans, Suhana treated them with a picture in a mint green body-con dress along with the caption, ‘twentyone ♡.’ The fan pages took no time in getting their hands on the pictures and videos from Suhana’s birthday bash. In one of these pictures, Suhana can be seen posing with the cake while in a video she can be seen playing with balloons. For the night party, the star daughter was dolled up in a black cut-out bodycon dress and looked extremely pretty. In the video shared by one of the fan pages of the star kid, the girl gang is seen having a gala time. They are seeing lip-syncing to the song ‘Body,’ by Russ Millions and Tion Wayne.

Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan also wished her on Twitter. “Happy birthday.. you are loved today , tomorrow and always," wrote Gauri Khan.

Happy birthday.. you are loved today , tomorrow and always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dgXRGjk8FK— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) May 21, 2021

In a response to her tweet, though, a fan had a strange request: Her hand in marriage. The man’s flex? He earns a lakh a month.

Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai— SUHAIB صہیب (@SRKmania_) May 21, 2021

While we’re not saying the proposal won’t work out, but Khan responding to a ‘fan’ on Twitter to promise Suhana’s hand in marriage is unlikely: and his ‘flex’ may not cut it.

Just the bag alone in the photo Gauri Khan posted, which Suhana is holding, definitely costs more than what the man earns in a month. The miniature bag is quite expensive - on Farfetch is listed at $3,546 — approximately Rs 2,57,998.45. That’s about 2.5 lakhs.

Some netizens also pointed out that the proposal may be a little out of his league.

Bhai 1 lakh ki toh uski panties aati hogi— Mk karwasara (@MkKarwasara) May 22, 2021

Suhana is currently studying films at New York University. As she wishes to become an ace actress in the film industry. Previously, with her short film, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ which was made in college Suhana gave a glimpse of her marvelous acting skills. But she is not rushing with her debut and is taking time to hore her skills.

