Desi Man Joins New York YouTuber, Performs 'Dilbar Mere' in Impromptu Concert

These days, it is pretty common to spot YouTubers while walking on the streets. Whether they are artists or run a prank channel, YouTube content creators are a pretty common sight these days. New York-based street artist named Reginald Guillaume is another content creator who runs a series on his YouTube Channel ‘guitaro5000’ where he asks random people on the streets to sing with him. In a recent video that he uploaded on his channel, he is seen asking people to sing with him, but everyone refuses. Following several refusals, an Indian man agrees to sing with him. The man, who later revealed that his name is Gaurang, tells Reginald that he only knows Hindi songs to which Reginald says, “Perfect."

Gaurang tells that he wants to sing the old Bollywood classic ‘Dilbar Mere’ from the film ‘Satte Pe Satta’ and Reginald listens to it on his phone for a while before asking Gaurang to start singing it. Gaurang then starts singing the hit song originally sung by Kishore Kumar, while Reginald plays his guitar and both of them seem to be pretty impressed with each other.

Later, when Reginald uploaded the video on his channel, Gaurang made sure to comment about the experience. He wrote, “I am feeling really really glad that I came back to sing with you!! Reggie you are really awesome!! I was literally in shock when you responded “perfect" to what I said about knowing only Hindi(songs)."

Gaurang went on to praise Reginald’s skills, saying that he was amazed by how quickly he learned the tunes of the song. “I love to sing, I love this song because of few reasons, it was sung by my favorite singer ‘Kishore Kumar’, it was acted by my favorite actor ‘Amitabh Bachchan, its lyrics are amazing!! and whenever I sing this song, it puts a smile on almost everyone around me! Thank you again for giving me this wonderful memory for my life!" he added.

Since getting uploaded, the video has gone viral with over four million views.

