Desi Man Named Kovid Kapoor Shares How Covid-19 Changed His Life

‘What's in a name?’ said the great William Shakespeare once in his play Romeo and Juliet to convey his opinion that names are irrelevant but little did he know that it would become a significant factor in Mr Kovid Kapoor’s life. Yes, you read the name right. And we must say, it is quite an extraordinary name. Kovid Kapoor, who is the co-founder of tourism company Holidify, would have never thought that he would face such an unprecedented pandemic which would make his life difficult but also full of ‘funny name-related incidents.’ For the unversed, Kovid Kapoor started documenting his life since the COVID-19 pandemic began via ROFL tweets. And it is easy to imagine why he has been getting so much attention. It is not every day you come across a person named Kovid, which sounds similar to the virus that has turned our lives upside down since 2019.

Kovid Kapoor’s moniker on Twitter reads: ‘My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus.’ See what he did there? Nice Shah Rukh Khan touch, Mr Kovid.

Kovid Kapoor, who is now a ‘mini-celeb’ (his words, not ours), shared a bunch of new hilarious incidents where he was at the receiving end of ‘corona jokes.’ He opted for a very simple and cool introduction: ‘Since the last thread got sooo viral - and I feel like a mini-celeb now - thought I'll share a bunch of funny names-related incidents.’

The first anecdote he shared was about his 30th birthday when his friend ordered a cake for him and the bakery ‘automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke,’ and spelled his name with ‘C’ instead of ‘K.’ The tag on his birthday cake read: ‘Happy birthday #COVID-30.’ LOL

For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jrySteSbC— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

And of course, how can we forget about the Corona beer? Kovid Kapoor drinking Corona beer is not a usual sighting, ladies and gentlemen.

The Kovid + Corona joke that noone ever seems to stop talking about. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/cJ5VsHzhD0— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Even employees at Starbucks think Kovid Kapoor is joking when he spells out his name. So, now he uses a ‘fake name.’

At Starbucks, the guy handing me the coffee pointed out the name to everyone else and they burst out laughing - I mostly use a fake name now. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/79STYv2uG6— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

“When Google thought that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search,” Kovid Kapoor wrote sharing the screenshot of the search result of his name on Google.

When Google though that I misspelled my name, in my own Gmail search 👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/sNtZs3GmUb— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Give Kovid Kapoor some credit for making Zoomcar customer care people laugh at work. Of course, because of his name:

A Zoomcar customer care guy called me, to process some pending refund, and told me that he had been laughing in the room with the other customer care folks before the call. 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Thank god for the PAN card for making Kovid Kapoor’s life easier during this hard time. ‘I'm quite used to really enunciate my name, stressing that it's a soft D and not a hard D. And to quickly whip out my PAN card from my wallet, just to prove that it REALLY is my name,” read one of his tweets.

I'm quite used to really enunciate my name, stressing that it's a soft D and not a hard D. And to quickly whip out my PAN card from my wallet, just to prove that it REALLY is my name. 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Kovid Kapoor is the perfect example of the saying - When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. He ‘just decided to take it all in good humour and make some lemonade out of it.’

Anyway - life threw me (and all of us) a sour lemon, I just decided to take it all in good humour and make some lemonade out of it. Thrilled at how viral the main thread got, feel like a mini celeb for a few hours 😂— Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Before every interaction with anyone, be it ‘Amazon delivery guys, electricians, at airport security, at hotel check-ins,’ Kovid Kapoor is ready for another COVID joke.

Apart from these, there have been tens of funny micro-interactions, with Amazon delivery guys, with electricians, at airport security, at hotel check-ins, etc.The real thrill is before the start of a new interaction - is there gonna be another little joke, or not? — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Kovid Kapoor concluded his tweet thread by inviting people to DM him more COVID jokes.

