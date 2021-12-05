Desi Man Paid Rs 1000 for 'Chole Bhature' in Sweden and Instantly Missed Home

Desis and their love for chole bhature is nothing new. Whether you call it comfort food or an “emotion," chole bhature has become an integral part of most of our lives. While for some, it is a quintessential Sunday brunch, for others, it is their favourite street food had multiple times each week. And people who love it are very particular about how they want to have their chole bhatures. Even Indian captain Virat Kohli can be seen occasionally spotted talking about his love for the cuisine. The bhatura (fried bread) has to be hot and fluffy and served with piping hot chole (chickpea curry) onions and chutney (coriander sauce). So, when a man went to an Indian restaurant and was served a plate full of disappointment in the name of chole bhature, Indians on social media could not take it.

Reddit user @pillsburyboi recently took to the platform to share his disappointing experience at an Indian restaurant in Sweden. Sharing an image of the food, the user wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, Here is the Chole Bhature that I was served at an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden. I miss home." Unlike in India, where the chole and bhature are served separately, here the image shows that the restaurant served the chole and salad on top of a flat bhature.

To top it off, the user had to pay almost Rs 1000 for the dish. The user further explained, “For those who are curious about the taste: Well, it was bad. The bhatura was sweet, super thick, and almost dry. The chole was like palak paneer but with channa instead(AND WHO THE F***d ADDS POMEGRANATE??). The taste of the chole was bland. No spice or any prominent masalas, it was salt and pepper. The chole to bhatura ratio was bad as well. in my opinion they intentionally made the bhatura small(around 7cms) so that I could order one or more bhatura/naan or rice to finish the chole. Marketing strategy 101. I ended up paying 160Swedish Krones(16USD/16EUR/approx 1000rupee). We exited the hotel with a huge disappointment. I miss home food."

As the post went viral, desis could not stop themselves from slamming the restaurant.

Also Read: This Masala Sweet Corn With Chocolate is Haunting Delhi Street Food Fans

Experiences like this only highlight the fact that some dishes should be left in their original rustic form and not made into a fancy preparation just for the theatrics.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.