Desi Man Shares Inspiring Story of House Help Saving up to Buy Laptop for Daughter

A year and a half of the pandemic later, stories of kindness, ordinary citizens helping each other ever in whatever tiny way possible. Even as an invisible virus pushed us 6 feet apart, humanity got closer than ever to help each other out. Several stories of kindness have come up on social media, where people went out of their way to help someone in need. One such story of kindness recently surfaced on Twitter, where a man helped his househelp’s daughter in her journey to become an air hostess.

In a series of tweets, a user named @gaurav_0112 narrated how his househelp recently went up to him with some money she had saved over the course of months, seeking help from him to buy a laptop for her daughter, who was taking classes to become an air hostess.

Happy Story :My Househelp didi,on Friday,came to us with 35000 in cash(she had saved in months),and told us to get a laptop for her daughter. As she is not much educated she has no idea abt laptops and all. Yesterday we went out and bought the laptop a bit higher than 35K (1/n) — Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

We thought we would compensate her for the extra amount . Today when she came , the expression on her face was so pure , honest & innocent . Apparently her daughter has no idea . She wants to surprise her with this gift as she is taking up classes for Air hostess (2/n)— Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

Since the laptop cost a little over the amount she had saved, Gaurav provided the excess amount and refused to deduct it from her salary. He said, “When she came to know about the price , she said , ‘Bhaiya mere salary me se ek ek hazaar har mahine kaat lena’ ( Please deduct one thousand from my salary every month). We told her not to worry about it, but she insisted. She has just one daughter and she wants to give her best education & opportunities."

Gaurav also mentioned that the lady’s husband lost his job during the pandemic and since then, she has been taking care of the family.

She did Love marriage with the guy of her own choice. Her husband is a graduate and works in a Company. He lost his job in Covid nd hence she is taking care of everything.She insisted on having just one Child- daughter and wants to give her every facility. Inspiration ,no?(4/n)— Gaurav Vats (@gaurav_0112) June 28, 2021

Soon, several other users responded to the thread, appreciating Gaurav’s gesture.

World is not that bad coz good ppl like you are there to help others. Such a lovely story.— Priya !! ಪ್ರಿಯಾ!! (@PriyafromLA) June 28, 2021

Absolutely agree, appreciate your gesture.. hope all others will learn out of it.. best wishes.— Sunil Dhiman - ਸੁਨੀਲ ਧੀਮਾਨ (@sunildhiman6) June 29, 2021

In such difficult times, stories like these of little acts of kindness, help restore our faith in humanity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here