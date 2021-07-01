CHANGE LANGUAGE
Desi Man Shares Inspiring Story of House Help Saving up to Buy Laptop for Daughter
Desi Man Shares Inspiring Story of House Help Saving up to Buy Laptop for Daughter

Image Credits: Shutterstock/Representational

In a series of tweets, a user narrated how his househelp recently came up to him seeking help to buy a laptop for her daughter, who is taking classes to become an air hostess.

A year and a half of the pandemic later, stories of kindness, ordinary citizens helping each other ever in whatever tiny way possible. Even as an invisible virus pushed us 6 feet apart, humanity got closer than ever to help each other out. Several stories of kindness have come up on social media, where people went out of their way to help someone in need. One such story of kindness recently surfaced on Twitter, where a man helped his househelp’s daughter in her journey to become an air hostess.

In a series of tweets, a user named @gaurav_0112 narrated how his househelp recently went up to him with some money she had saved over the course of months, seeking help from him to buy a laptop for her daughter, who was taking classes to become an air hostess.

Since the laptop cost a little over the amount she had saved, Gaurav provided the excess amount and refused to deduct it from her salary. He said, “When she came to know about the price , she said , ‘Bhaiya mere salary me se ek ek hazaar har mahine kaat lena’ ( Please deduct one thousand from my salary every month). We told her not to worry about it, but she insisted. She has just one daughter and she wants to give her best education & opportunities."

Gaurav also mentioned that the lady’s husband lost his job during the pandemic and since then, she has been taking care of the family.

Soon, several other users responded to the thread, appreciating Gaurav’s gesture.

In such difficult times, stories like these of little acts of kindness, help restore our faith in humanity.

first published:July 01, 2021, 09:14 IST