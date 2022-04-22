Desi Man's Bizarre 'March Past' Dance Leaves Twitter in Splits | WATCH

Dance is a form of art that can be used to express every mood on every occasion. From contemporary to traditional folk dance like Bhangra, each form expresses its mood and spirit gracefully. Now, looking at the steps, it’s easier to recognise which dance form is being performed, but a man seems to have invented his dance form whose steps resemble that of march past. A video is making rounds on the internet wherein a man’s bizarre dance step has created a laugh riot on the internet. Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter shared the now-viral video, which will surely leave you in splits.

In the video, an excited man can be seen performing weird dance steps next to the drummer from a band, and all this is happening amidst a crowd of men. The video opens with him doing the left-right steps like the one done during a march past. Then he turns around, raises his right hand to salute, and then moves two steps backward and salutes again. After this, the man moves to the other side and starts shaking his upper body, and then begins doing jumping jacks. And when he is done with that the man rotates his arms like a fast bowler. Towards the end of the video, another man can be seen going to him and whispering something in his ears, which made him stop for a moment but he resumes his unique performance soon.

While sharing the video, the IPS officer wrote in Hindi, “Training khatam hote hi dost ki baraat mein pahuncha jawaan (As soon as his training was over, this soldier landed at his friend’s wedding).” So far, the hilarious video has garnered more than 18.9k likes and has been played over 371k times. The viral video was quick to gain the reactions of the netizens. One user wrote, “It seems he is still under training”. Another user sarcastically wrote, “This is what happens if your drink is from CSD, you can’t remove the parade or drill from the bottle, this is from someone from Armoured core.”

It is not confirmed whether the man was under the influence of alcohol which might have induced him to perform the bizarre dance steps.

