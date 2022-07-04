Desi Men Argued over Space on a Bus Seat and Twitter is Crowded with Memes

Anyone who has used public transport in India knows it’s a warzone, especially if you’re getting on a bus. It’s limited seats, a ton of tired people either on the way to or back from work and not a lot of them willing to be considerate. You couldn’t really blame them. It’s almost like a lesson in survival; call it the Desi Hunger Games. Now, a video of two elderly passengers cooped up right next to each other, fighting passionately over who is hogging up space on the seat has gone viral on the Internet. Predictably, it was instant meme material.

Me to my stomach after eating the 9th piece of Gulaabjamun pic.twitter.com/0Sutq1gEsX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 3, 2022

Whatsapp Media Vs My Phone pic.twitter.com/tFhgZTpKIC — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) July 4, 2022

Aakhir hum kare to kya karein is ladai me ? pic.twitter.com/7GUnr9TnoK — जौली  (@blackbindigirl) July 3, 2022

Sharing auto driver Me pic.twitter.com/7tsvbmvXdg — Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) July 3, 2022

Abhi to rasmalai baki hai pic.twitter.com/Yt3HjBLUeG — VAZY☢️☣️ (@vazy_7011) July 3, 2022

My wife's new pair of clothes say to her wardrobe https://t.co/BbdcT6KsGS — Arif Shaikh IPS (@arifhs1) July 4, 2022

The new meme may bring to mind the “two passengers on a bus” meme that transpired on Twitter not too long ago, except that the participants in the current meme are exactly on the same boat both metaphorically and in reality. In the “two passengers on a bus”, a smiling man is looking out the window at the sun, mountains, and a scenic view while another man is looking extremely sad over his view of a rocky grey wall. While meme enthusiasts on social media went into a full creative mode with the template, creating several hilarious memes, it turns out that the cartoon originated in Brazil and had a deeper meaning. According to Know Your Meme, Brazilian artist Genildo Ronchi had created the cartoon and uploaded it on his website in 2013. In his caption, Ronchi had then written, “As vezes só depende de nós”, which translates to “Sometimes it just depends on us.”

