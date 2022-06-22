Desi Mom Clears Class 10 Exams After 37 Years, Proud Son Shares the Inspirational Story

A 53-year-old woman’s story of clearing her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) education will surely inspire you. The woman had to leave her studies midway, following financial restraints. 37 years later, she accomplished her goal. Not only did she pass the exam, but also scored 79.60 percent. Her story was shared on social media by her son, Prasad Jambhale, who is a Senior Software Engineer, via a LinkedIn post.

Jambhale started his post by sharing how his mother had to give up studies and start working, while her younger siblings continued to pursue their studies. Last year, when she got to know that the Maharashtra government allowed anyone to reappear for the exam by studying at night school, she signed up for it. The cost of offline and online training, along with the study materials, was given free of cost by the government.

Jambhale, who stays in Ireland, was unaware of his mother’s night school classes. His mother was able to keep it a secret from her husband and another son, who live under the same roof, too. “Her days, started with learning all the lessons from the SSC curriculum,” Jambhale shared adding that he was amazed to see how good she is at Algebra and English.

“Even after so many years, she was able to grasp different learning and not just that, but was a brilliant student in her batch,” he wrote in the post. Jambhale revealed that his marriage was in February, and her mother’s SSC exams were in March, but she was able to do “all the multitasking needed.”

He even attached a screenshot of his mother’s marksheet in the post.

“Have always been very proud of my mother and now this would always imprint a lesson in my mind, never stop learning, even if has to take an age of 53 to pass the SSC,” Jambhale wrote.

