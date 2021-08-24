Desi Mom Dances at Her Son’s Wedding as if There's No Tomorrow, Video Goes Viral

Weddings are a source of joy and celebration. With the COVID-19 restriction on the number of people, one can invite to a gathering, the scale of grandeur has been curbed but the spirit hasn’t. People aren’t shying away from celebrating their special day with pomp and energy. It is important to keep safety in mind, especially when celebrating an auspicious occasion.

More and more people are getting married in an intimate ceremony. A close-knit function has its own share of benefits and gives the bride and groom an opportunity to engage with each guest and form deeper bonds. With fewer people to partake, one can focus on the limited guests and make sure that each individual is having an enjoyable time at the wedding. Plus, fewer guests always means that you save money and other resources too. Many people are opting for small-scale weddings and are enjoying the ceremonies to their heart’s content. And this video is testimony to this.

In the clip posted on Instagram, a mother can be seen dancing with abandon as she celebrates her son’s wedding. Her enthusiasm can be gauged by the smile on her face as she dances her heart out. The viral video has garnered 106,533 likes till now and is winning hearts all over the Internet. Many rushed to praise her dance moves in the comment section. Needless to say, the mother dances like a dream and made her son’s special day even more special with her performance. One comment read: “Your mom is everything we need during a pandemic." While another user wrote: “She is rocking …… for sure."

