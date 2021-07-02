Desi Mom Who Roasted 'DPS' Gucci Belt Has Turned it into a Fashion Statement

Remember the desi mom went viral on desi social media for her reaction to her daughter’s Rs 35,000 Gucci belt? She’s back, but this she’s the one flaunting the expensive belt. The Gucci belt saga began last month when Chabi bought the lavish belt for Rs 35,000 and her mother was shocked to find out that it cost so much and dismissed the luxury item by calling it a DPS (Delhi Public School) school belt. The video of the reaction went viral as people started relating it to many Indian households.

Anita Gupta’s daughter, Chabi Gupta, recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her mother wearing a saree, along with the same belt, that was the talking point of their viral video. She wrote in the caption, “1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom."

Soon, Instagram users started flooding the post with comments. While some complimented Anita, some people said how the belt actually looks like a ‘DPS belt’.

In the old one-minute-long video recorded by Chabi, Anita sees the belt lying in its cover box and picks it up to begin inspecting it. The Gucci belt had its trademark green and red colours with the brand’s logo attached right in the middle of it. Anita asked Chabi if she bought it to which Chabi replied positively and her mother compared the belt to DPS’s belt because of the similar colour scheme. Viewers can hear Chabi giggling from behind the camera as her mother scolds her for wasting so much money and adds that one could buy a similar belt for just 150 rupees.

The video left netizens in splits and has been watched over 40 lakh times since then.

