Desi Mom's 'Dal Tutorial' For Soon-To-Be Married Son Starts a Wholesome Conversation on Twitter

When you move out from your homes, cooking is far too gigantic a task, you’re still in the mood for a home-cooked meal after weeks of living off Maggi and chips.

But the problem arises as there is an enormous amount of dals, and understanding the difference between them can be confusing, particularly because they all look too similar.

Recently an IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a picture on his twitter handle which has different types of daals glued in a copy and captioned with there names.

He tweeted "A mother made this for her son who is getting married soon."

According to his tweet, the desi mom created a copy for her soon-to-be-married son so that he has no trouble picking up groceries and while cooking food.

The post soon turned into a meaningful conversation attracting around one thousand replies, with people sharing their views on the tweets.

When the photo went viral, netizens said it was his mother's "Great Training " for the soon-to-be groom. Others have stated how everybody can be taught this irrespective of gender.

Good mother. She knows exactly what is the nicest lesson for her son i.e. Wife is life partner, not unpaid maid. Don't burden her. Share your happiness and her responsibility. — Shashanka Shekhar Nayak (@Shashan77244159) July 18, 2020

A user mentioned: "Sir its not only about sons but daughters too. Though the biggest confusion is amongst the arhar and chana daal."

Here's what others wrote:

HahahaSir its not only for son daughter's also सबसे ज्यादा कन्फ्यूज़न वाली दाल अरहर और चना दाल होती है... — Dr Sushmita khanuja (@drsushmita1) July 18, 2020

Good way to train the groom....one more is dhaniya, pudina, metho and shepu.... — Mansi S Pathak (@manasispathak) July 18, 2020

We used to do it for our school activies so that we can memorise them. Now I wonder why they used to make us do these! — Priyanka Omar (@priiyankaomar) July 18, 2020

Wonderful... This is much needed in today's times to have a EVER HAPPY MARRIED LIFE!! — Anchal (@DuggalAnchal) July 18, 2020

Bar bar bhulne ki aadat, ki konsa daal ka kya naam hMe also forgot — Somesh Singh Rathore (@SomeshSinghRat4) July 18, 2020

How many dals could you recognise without seeing their labels?