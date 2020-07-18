BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Desi Mom's 'Dal Tutorial' For Soon-To-Be Married Son Starts a Wholesome Conversation on Twitter

Daal Tutorial by a desi mom for his soon to be married son

Daal Tutorial by a desi mom for his soon to be married son

Desi mom daal tutorial got viral after an IPS officer shared it on his twitter stating A mother made this for his son, who is soon getting married.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Share this:

When you move out from your homes, cooking is far too gigantic a task, you’re still in the mood for a home-cooked meal after weeks of living off Maggi and chips.

But the problem arises as there is an enormous amount of dals, and understanding the difference between them can be confusing, particularly because they all look too similar.

Recently an IPS Officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a picture on his twitter handle which has different types of daals glued in a copy and captioned with there names.

He tweeted "A mother made this for her son who is getting married soon."

According to his tweet, the desi mom created a copy for her soon-to-be-married son so that he has no trouble picking up groceries and while cooking food.

The post soon turned into a meaningful conversation attracting around one thousand replies, with people sharing their views on the tweets.

When the photo went viral, netizens said it was his mother's "Great Training " for the soon-to-be groom. Others have stated how everybody can be taught this irrespective of gender.

A user mentioned: "Sir its not only about sons but daughters too. Though the biggest confusion is amongst the arhar and chana daal."

Here's what others wrote:

How many dals could you recognise without seeing their labels?

Next Story
Loading